trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Thousands party in Spain’s Pamplona city as firework blast begins San Fermin bull-running festival

by AP - 07/06/23 7:55 AM ET
by AP - 07/06/23 7:55 AM ET
Revellers dressed in red and white fill the town hall square during the 'Chupinazo' rocket, which marks the official opening of the 2023 San Fermín fiestas in Pamplona, Spain, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
Revellers dressed in red and white fill the town hall square during the ‘Chupinazo’ rocket, which marks the official opening of the 2023 San Fermín fiestas in Pamplona, Spain, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

PAMPLONA, Spain (AP) — Tens of thousands of people packed the town hall square in the northern Spanish city of Pamplona on Thursday to celebrate the traditional “chupinazo” firework blast that starts the San Fermín bull-running festival.

Nearly everyone, including many tourists, was dressed in the traditional garb of white trousers and shirt with red sash and neckerchief as they sang and shouted.

As the rocket was fired, many doused each other with red or sparkling wine.

The highlight of the nine-day festival is the early morning “encierros,” or bull runs, starting on Friday, when thousands of daredevils race to avoid six bulls charging along a winding cobblestoned route to the city’s bullring.

Spectators watch from balconies and wooden barricades set up along the course. The spectacle is televised nationally.

The rest of each day is for eating, drinking, dancing and cultural entertainment.

The festival was made famous by Ernest Hemingway’s 1926 novel “The Sun Also Rises.”

The bulls used in the runs are killed by professional matadors in bullfights each afternoon in the city ring.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump lashes out at Biden family, media after cocaine found at White House
  2. China is in default on a trillion dollars in debt to US bondholders. Will the ...
  3. Team behind ‘Peaky Blinders’ says DeSantis campaign was not given ...
  4. DOJ, Hunter Biden team fight back on GOP probes 
  5. Student debt: White House faces backlash for restarting interest on loans
  6. Oath Keepers leader warns Trump against trial: ‘You’re going to be found ...
  7. Court ruling prompts fears of ‘Wild West of disinformation’
  8. The Russians are coming! Why Putin might be massing 180,000 troops near the ...
  9. Ramaswamy closes in on DeSantis as Trump dominates in GOP poll
  10. Ex-Obama AG calls court decision on social media 'stupid,' 'potentially ...
  11. Special counsel subpoenas Arizona secretary of state office in Jan. 6 probe
  12. DeSantis, Trump mock Biden administration after cocaine found at White House
  13. Here are the 10 most expensive places to buy a home
  14. Senate rankings: five seats most likely to flip
  15. Democratic Wisconsin governor guts Republican tax cut before signing state ...
  16. We need a serious conversation about Joe Biden’s brain
  17. The Hill’s Morning Report — Biden tries to stick with script
  18. DeSantis doubles down amid criticism over Trump-LGBTQ video
Load more