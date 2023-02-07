trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Tickets for Beyoncé’s 1st concert of world tour sell out

by The Associated Press - 02/07/23 11:17 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 02/07/23 11:17 AM ET
Beyonce
FILE – Beyonce accepts the award for best dance/electronic music album for “Renaissance” at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. Tickets for Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” world tour which kicks off in Stockholm in May have been sold out “after a high ticket pressure.” A new second concert in the Swedish capital was announced Tuesday when the sale started. The concerts are part of her highly anticipated tour and it was her first single tour in five years. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Tickets for the first concert of Beyoncé’s upcoming “Renaissance” world tour sold out Tuesday, and concert management group Live Nation said a second concert in Stockholm was added because of the high demand.

The tour starts in Sweden in May and is scheduled to include stops in London, Paris, Barcelona, Toronto and the United States. The last expected concert is set for Sept. 27 in New Orleans.

No details were given on how quickly the R&B superstar’s fans snapped up all the tickets for her May 10 Stockholm show. Tickets are set to go on sale Wednesday for the second show in Sweden’s capital on May 11. Beyoncé will perform both concerts at the Friends Arena, a multi-purpose stadium with a retractable roof and a concert audience capacity of 65,000.

This year’s performance’s will be will be Beyoncé’s first solo world tour since her “Formation” tour in 2016. She last appeared in Stockholm in 2018 while touring with her husband, Jay Z.

“Renaissance,” the album Beyoncé released last year, is a celebration of dance music.

At Sunday’s Grammy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles, Beyoncé won for best R&B song, best dance/electronic recording, best dance/electronic album and best traditional R&B performance. She has now won a total of 32 Grammys.

Tags

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Greene yells ‘liar’ after Biden remark on Medicare, Social Security during ...
  2. What messages are Congress members sending with their buttons?
  3. State of the Union live updates: Biden calls for Medicare protection, policing ...
  4. Trump rips Club for Growth after he wasn’t invited to donor retreat
  5. Here are the Supreme Court justices attending, sitting out State of the Union
  6. Ukraine claims more than 1,000 Russia troops killed in single day
  7. Cameras catch Santos interactions before Biden’s State of the Union address
  8. Bono joins rich tradition of SOTU celebrity guests
  9. Pentagon says Austin rebuffed when he sought to reach out to Beijing over ...
  10. Twitter suspends Sen. Steve Daines’s account
  11. Texas governor unveils plan for statewide TikTok ban
  12. Memphis police officer texted picture of Tyre Nichols following beating
  13. Trump set to respond to Biden’s State of the Union speech
  14. Breach at Air Force One base under investigation
  15. Republicans read Constitution on House floor
  16. Watch live: Biden’s State of the Union address 
  17. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh is designated survivor for 2023 State of the Union
  18. Bed Bath & Beyond to close another 150 stores as struggles continue
Load more

Video

See all Video