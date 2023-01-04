trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Timothy Snyder, Parul Sehgal win Silvers-Dudley Prizes

by The Associated Press - 01/04/23 4:00 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 01/04/23 4:00 PM ET

NEW YORK (AP) — Historian Timothy Snyder and literary critic Parul Sehgal are among the winners of the second annual Silvers-Dudley Prizes, named in part for the late editor of The New York Review of Books, Robert Silvers.

The Robert B. Silvers Foundation announced six awards Wednesday, in three categories, with prize money totaling $135,000.

Snyder, who specializes in European history and authoritarian governments, received a $30,000 journalism prize given for “reporting, long-form political analysis, or commentary.” A second journalism award, worth $15,000, went to investigative reporter and feature writer Caitlin Dickerson of the Atlantic.

Sehgal, a staff writer for The New Yorker and former New York Times book critic, received $30,000 for “long-form literary criticism and the intellectual and cultural essay.” Ryan Ruby, whose essays have run in The New York Times and Harper’s among other publications, was given $15,000.

Two Silvers-Dudley prizes were given for arts writing: A $30,000 honor for T. J. Clark, an art historian and professor emeritus at the University of California, Berkeley, and $15,000 for Tausif Noor, an art critic and a Ph.D candidate at Berkeley in art history.

The awards are named for Silvers and his late partner Lady Grace Dudley.

“The Silvers Foundation is delighted once again to award these prizes to outstanding practitioners of genres too long under-recognized in the economy of literary prize-giving, the genres which Bob so assiduously nurtured at the New York Review,” Daniel Mendelsohn, chair of the Silvers Foundation and editor-at-large of The New York Review of Books, said in a statement.

Tags

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Tucker Carlson: ‘Hatred’ of liberals ‘clouded my judgment’ before ...
  2. Lawmakers say McCarthy Speaker fight portends debt ceiling crisis
  3. Stabenow to retire, creating GOP pickup opportunity in Michigan 
  4. GOP discusses new concessions in behind-the-scenes talks on making McCarthy ...
  5. Trump’s abortion remarks underscore political peril for GOP
  6. House Speaker election explained: What to know
  7. Man whose foot was found in Yellowstone pool left poems, $447 in cash in ...
  8. Prince Harry says William ‘knocked me to the floor’ during argument about ...
  9. House Speaker election coverage: Chamber narrowly votes to adjourn for day
  10. White House cautions against panic as XBB.1.5 omicron subvariant spreads
  11. MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle tells Boebert ‘get real’ during contentious ...
  12. Hannity presses Boebert on Speaker chaos: ‘Is this a game show?’
  13. Three scenarios for how the McCarthy Speakership fight could end
  14. Here are the 20 GOP lawmakers who voted against McCarthy for Speaker
  15. Who are McCarthy’s GOP opponents?
  16. ‘Popcorn and blankets and alcohol’: GOP lawmaker jabs Democrats amid ...
  17. The digital dollar is coming on the back of the FTX collapse
  18. ‘We don’t do this’: Even Twitter’s censors rejected Adam Schiff’s ...
Load more

Video

See all Video