AP Entertainment

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy to address opening of Berlin film fest

by The Associated Press - 02/16/23 5:15 AM ET
A person holds a mobile device in front of the ‘Berlinale Palace’, home of the Berlinale film festival, in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.. The 73rd Berlinale will take place in Berlin from Feb. 16 until Feb. 26, 2023. (Britta Pedersen/dpa via AP)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is to deliver a live video address at the opening Thursday of the annual Berlin International Film Festival, whose organizers say they will pay special tribute this year to Ukraine and to protesters in Iran.

Zelenskyy, a former comedian and actor, features prominently in Sean Penn’s film about the war in Ukraine, “Superpower,” which will have its world premiere at the Berlinale.

This year’s event, which runs until Feb. 26, will see 18 films compete for the Golden and the Silver Bear awards. The winners will be chosen by a jury headed by American actor, screenwriter and director Kristen Stewart.

The festival will open with the premier of Rebecca Miller’s film “She Came to Me,” starring Anne Hathaway, Marisa Tomei and Peter Dinklage.

