AP Entertainment

UK’s Princess Eugenie expecting second child this summer

by The Associated Press - 01/24/23 8:39 AM ET
FILE – Princess Eugenie arrives at the Guildhall for a reception after the service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. Buckingham Palace says Britain’s Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank are expecting their second child this summer. Eugenie, 32, is the niece of King Charles III and the younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York. Eugenie gave birth to a son, August, in 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)

LONDON (AP) — U.K. Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank are expecting their second child this summer, Buckingham Palace said Tuesday.

Eugenie, 32, is the niece of King Charles III and the younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York. She gave birth to a son, August, in 2021.

“The family are delighted and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother,” the palace said in a statement.

Eugenie married Brooksbank, a businessman, in October 2018 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

