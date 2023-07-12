trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Vandals in Naples destroy seminal artwork by 90-year-old Italian artist Michelangelo Pistoletto

by AP - 07/12/23 9:21 AM ET
by AP - 07/12/23 9:21 AM ET
FILE - Visitors pass one of the sculptures from the series "Venus of the Rags" from Michelangelo Pistoletto in the Art and Exhibition Hall of the Federal Republic of Germany in Bonn, western Germany, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2005. Vandals destroyed one of the series, a seminal artwork by one of Italy's most famous living artists, early Wednesday, July 12, 2023, outside Naples’ City Hall. (AP Photo/Hermann J. Knippertz, File)
FILE – Visitors pass one of the sculptures from the series “Venus of the Rags” from Michelangelo Pistoletto in the Art and Exhibition Hall of the Federal Republic of Germany in Bonn, western Germany, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2005. Vandals destroyed one of the series, a seminal artwork by one of Italy’s most famous living artists,…

MILAN (AP) — Vandals set fire and destroyed a seminal artwork by one of Italy’s most famous living artists early Wednesday outside Naples’ City Hall.

By the time flames were doused, all that was left of the installation by Michelangelo Pistoletto was a charred frame.

Pistoletto’s artwork, titled “Venus of the Rags” had been display in Naples since June 28. It featured a large plaster neoclassical nude Venus, inspired by Danish sculptor Bertel Thorvaldsen’s 19th century “Venus with Apple,” picking through a mountain of rags.

Pistoletto made several versions of “Venus of the Rags.” The first, in 1967, had a concrete or cement Venus purchased at a garden center covered with mica to create a glittery surface. Others used plaster casts of the that statue, and one was made out of Greek marble containing mica, according to the Tate Gallery, which owns one of the pieces.

Pistoletto told the Corriere della Sera daily newspaper that the reasons for the attack could be many.

“It is a work that calls for regeneration, on the necessity to find a balance and harmony between two minds that are represented on the one hand by beauty, and on the other by consummate consumerism, a disaster,’’ the 90-year-old artist said.

He added: “The world is going up in flames anyway. The same spirits that are waging war are the ones that set the Venus on fire. “

Pistoletto is a painter, object artist and art theorist who is one of the main representatives of the Italian Arte Povera movement of the late 1960s and early 1970s through which artists attacked the political, industrial and cultural establishment.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. MyPillow auctions off equipment amid ‘massive cancellation,’ CEO Lindell ...
  2. White House warns reporter he may lose press pass over continued interruptions
  3. Democratic jitters grow over Cornel West’s third-party bid
  4. Liberal justices caught up in Supreme Court ethics scrutiny
  5. Congressional Black Caucus vows to oppose Senate Judiciary’s consideration of ...
  6. NATO delivers gut punch to Putin
  7. Trump puts Iowa victory at risk with attack on GOP governor
  8. IRS whistleblowers on Hunter Biden case to publicly testify
  9. Top House Armed Services Democrat says ‘more likely than not’ that defense ...
  10. FBI Director Wray faces House Judiciary griling on bias, FISA, more: recap
  11. Senate Democrats take aim at investor home purchases
  12. Christie: Trump goes to bed every night ‘thinking about the sound of the jail ...
  13. Indictment of think tank leader inflames DOJ politicization debate
  14. ‘No way in hell’ : Omar says she will not attend Israeli president’s ...
  15. NATO summit exposes rifts in Biden, Zelensky bond
  16. Senators reintroduce bill to prevent US president from leaving NATO 
  17. Wray takes aim at GOP claims of FBI politicization
  18. ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ actor affiliated with Oath Keepers acquitted of ...
Load more