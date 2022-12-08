trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Veronica Ryan wins Turner Prize for evocative sculptures

by The Associated Press - 12/08/22 6:36 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 12/08/22 6:36 AM ET
Sculptor Veronica Ryan after being announced the winner of the Turner Prize at St George’s Hall in Liverpool, England, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Artist Veronica Ryan has won the prestigious Turner Prize for work that transforms materials including fruits, seeds and volcanic ash into elusive and evocative sculptures.

The Montserrat-born British artist was awarded the 25,000-pound ($30,000) prize at a ceremony in Liverpool, England on Wednesday evening. She won for work including public sculptures in London’s Hackney area in the shape of tropical fruits – custard apple, breadfruit and soursop — that honor the contribution to Britain of post-World War II immigrants from the Caribbean.

“Better late than never,” said Ryan, who at 66 is the oldest artist ever to win the prize.

The Turner Prize judges praised the “personal and poetic way she extends the language of sculpture” through found and often forgotten objects and materials including fruits, plants, seeds and volcanic ash from the Caribbean island where she was born.

Work by Ryan and three other finalists is on display at the Tate Liverpool museum in northwest England until March 19.

Named for 19th-century landscape painter J.M.W. Turner, the award was founded in 1984 and helped make stars of potter Grayson Perry, sculptor Anish Kapoor, shark-pickling artist Damien Hirst and filmmaker Steve McQueen.

But it has also been criticized for rewarding impenetrable conceptual work and often sparks debate about the value of modern art. In 2019, all four finalists were declared winners after they refused to compete against one another. Last year all five finalists were collectives rather than individual artists. The 2021 winner was the 11-member Array Collective from Northern Ireland.

Tags

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Frustration swirls in House GOP over McCarthy Speakership opposition
  2. Why the US was able to bring home Brittney Griner but not Paul Whelan
  3. Ocasio-Cortez under investigation by House Ethics Committee
  4. Economists: A US housing recession has already arrived
  5. Georgia loss fuels GOP divisions over Trump
  6. Biden’s latest student loan payment extension is unlawful
  7. Fox’s Laura Ingraham after Herschel Walker’s Georgia loss: ‘I’m ...
  8. GOP smells blood with wounded Trump  
  9. House sends marriage equality bill to Biden’s desk
  10. Brittney Griner’s release and the strategic value of good diplomacy
  11. Americans detained in Russia: Paul Whelan, 2 others being held
  12. Did Herschel Walker just end Trump’s presidential hopes?
  13. The Hill’s Top Lobbyists 2022
  14. WNBA star Brittney Griner freed in US-Russia prisoner swap
  15. Biden to announce $36 billion in relief for major pension fund to avoid benefit ...
  16. Celine Dion diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome: What is it?
  17. Republicans knock Biden for not freeing Whelan in prisoner swap
  18. How Democrats won the midterms
Load more

Video

See all Video