trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

World Cup draws record viewership to Telemundo and Peacock

by The Associated Press - 11/24/22 1:43 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 11/24/22 1:43 PM ET
Poland’s Grzegorz Krychowiak (10) and Mexico’s Edson Alvarez go for a header during a World Cup group C soccer match at the Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The World Cup is drawing record viewership to Spanish-language broadcasts on Telemundo and Peacock, with Mexico’s match against Poland giving the digital streaming platforms their biggest weekday in total consumption.

Mexico’s win on Tuesday was the most-streamed World Cup game in U.S. history with a total audience delivery of 4.6 million viewers.

The tournament-opening match between Ecuador and Qatar drew 832,000 viewers, a record for most-streamed Spanish-language match that was broken one day later when 1 million streamed the United States-Wales game.

Streaming has comprised 29% of Telemundo’s viewership for the World Cup. Telemundo said Thursday it was averaging 2.5 million viewers across all broadcast and streaming platforms through the first eight matches. The total is up 44% from 2018, when the United States failed to make the World Cup in Russia, which was held in June and July.

Peacock held the top spot on the App Store for free iOS applications from Sunday-Wednesday, and the Telemundo Deportes app was in the Top 5 for most of the week.

Additionally, the United States’ opening 1-1 draw with Wales was viewed by 11.7 million for its English- and Spanish-language broadcasts. The Monday game was seen by 8,306,000 for Fox’s English-language telecast and 3.4 million for the Spanish-language offering on Telemundo, Telemundo digital and Peacock.

Telemundo and Peacock are both part of Comcast Corp.’s NBCUniversal. Telemundo is the exclusive U.S. Spanish-language TV rights holder to this year’s World Cup in the United States.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tags

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Democrats should nominate a Republican successor to Pelosi
  2. Kanye West says he asked Trump to be his 2024 running mate
  3. Could Merrick Garland use the Fourteenth Amendment to bar Trump from the ...
  4. WHIP LIST: McCarthy searches for 218 GOP Speakership votes
  5. Just two House races remain undeclared, and Republicans lead in both
  6. Barr warns Trump ‘will burn the whole house down,’ calls for new GOP leader
  7. Democrats making plans to retake House majority
  8. Arizona becomes epicenter of GOP challenges to 2022 election
  9. Kemp cuts ad for Walker in Georgia Senate runoff
  10. Walmart shooter bought gun just hours before shooting: officials
  11. Thousands of Amazon warehouse workers stage strikes, walkouts on Black Friday
  12. White House releases Biden’s Thanksgiving Day menu
  13. Arizona’s GOP governor congratulates Hobbs on victory as Lake refuses to ...
  14. Biden mulls 2024 plans as Democrats weigh generational shift
  15. The real reason behind Biden’s latest pause on student loan payments
  16. US passes 600 mass shootings for third straight year
  17. Top Republican says congressional investigations don’t have much credibility: ...
  18. IRS says your tax refund may be smaller this year
Load more

Video

See all Video