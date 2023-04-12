trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Ariana DeBose to host Tony Awards for 2nd consecutive year

by MARK KENNEDY, Associated Press - 04/12/23 2:49 PM ET
by MARK KENNEDY, Associated Press - 04/12/23 2:49 PM ET
FILE - Ariana DeBose arrives at the Oscars, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. DeBose’s stint as host of the 2022 Tony Awards went so well she is been asked to return this year. The Academy Award winner and Tony Award nominee will lead the Sunday, June 11, celebration from New York City’s uptown United Palace theater live on CBS and on Paramount+. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)
FILE – Ariana DeBose arrives at the Oscars, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. DeBose’s stint as host of the 2022 Tony Awards went so well she is been asked to return this year. The Academy Award winner and Tony Award nominee will lead the Sunday, June 11, celebration from New York City’s uptown United Palace theater live on CBS and on Paramount+. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Ariana DeBose’s stint as host of last year’s Tony Awards went so well that she’s been asked to return this year.

The Academy Award winner and Tony Award nominee will lead the June 11 celebration from New York City’s uptown United Palace theater live on CBS and on Paramount+.

“I was honored to serve as host last year and even more so to be asked back,” DeBose said in a statement. “So looking forward to celebrating this incredible season and the people who make the work happen.”

Tony nominations will be announced May 2.

DeBose is a theater veteran, with roles in “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical,” “Hamilton,” “A Bronx Tale,” “Pippin,” “Motown the Musical,” “Bring It On: The Musical” and “Company.” She won an Oscar for her role in Steven Spielberg’s remake of “West Side Story” and can be seen in the new season of “Schmigadoon!” on Apple TV+.

“A Strange Loop” took the best new musical crown at the last Tony Awards. Joaquina Kalukango won for best leading actress in a musical, and Myles Frost moonwalked away with the award for best lead actor in a musical for playing Michael Jackson.

At that Tonys, DeBose broached the subject of diversity and representation on Broadway, saying it was becoming “more reflective of the community that adores it.” She noted the season was full of Black creative voices both on and offstage, and that two Broadway theaters were being renamed for the great Black performers James Earl Jones and Lena Horne. And she quipped that she sees the phrase “The Great White Way,” as Broadway has long been called, to be a nickname — “as opposed to a how-to guide.”

She received some backlash on social media after performing an original rap in honor of the female nominees at the Feb. 19 BAFTA Awards show in London. Her performance mixed a high-energy medley of Eurythmics‘ “Sisters Are Doin’ It for Themselves” and Sister Sledge’s “We Are Family” with a rap number that named-checked famous actors like Angela Bassett, Viola Davis and Jamie Lee Curtis.

“I had a blast,” she said later.

___

Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House Democrats call for Feinstein to resign
  2. Here are the 7 biggest revelations from the US leaks so far
  3. Arizona House votes to expel Republican lawmaker
  4. Judge sanctions Fox News for withholding evidence in Dominion lawsuit
  5. Team Trump embraces Bragg indictment
  6. Trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney responds to Bud Light ad critics: ‘I’m an ...
  7. Trump hits former fixer Michael Cohen with $500M lawsuit 
  8. What are the chances Biden extends the student loan pause again?
  9. Alvin Bragg sues Jim Jordan: Four takeaways 
  10. US guided rockets in Ukraine are being jammed by Russia
  11. Musk, Boebert call to ‘defund’ NPR after it quit Twitter
  12. Shareholder sues Murdoch, Fox board members over 2020 election coverage
  13. Justin Pearson reinstated to Tennessee state House after expulsion
  14. Two million people fled America’s big cities from 2020 to 2022
  15. Trump says police officers, court employees were ‘crying’ at his arraignment
  16. Russia is bombing its way toward nuclear catastrophe in Ukraine
  17. Cruz hits back at NBA coach Popovich over ‘astonishing’ gun violence ...
  18. Newsom seeks to punish California city for refusing to adhere to housing laws
Load more

Video

See all Video