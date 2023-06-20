trending:

Armie Hammer and his wife, Elizabeth Chambers, reach settlement in divorce

by AP - 06/20/23 7:40 PM ET
FILE - Armie Hammer, left, and wife Elizabeth Chambers arrive at the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes afterparty, Jan. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Hammer has reached a divorce agreement with Chambers, nearly three years after she filed to end their marriage. Hammer's attorney filed documents in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, informing a judge that the actor and Chambers have come to terms over child custody, child support, spousal support and division of assets. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Armie Hammer has reached a divorce agreement with his wife, Elizabeth Chambers, nearly three years after she filed to end their marriage.

Hammer’s attorney filed documents in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday informing a judge that the actor and Chambers have come to terms over child custody, child support, spousal support and division of assets. A judge will need to sign off on the proposed agreement and declare the two divorced.

The settlement comes weeks after LA County prosecutors declined to charge Hammer in an investigation stemming from a woman’s allegation that he sexually assaulted her in 2017. They cited a lack of evidence to prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Hammer said on Instagram that after a long public silence that “I look forward to beginning what will be a long, difficult process of putting my life back together now that my name has been cleared.”

Allegations of sexual violence from women early in 2021 derailed Hammer’s career, and he has not worked in Hollywood since.

Hammer and Chambers separated, and she filed for divorce, in 2020.

The 36-year-old actor is best known for his starring roles in 2017’s “Call Me By Your Name” and 2013’s “The Lone Ranger.”

Chambers, 40, is a television personality who has had shows on the Food Network and the Cooking Channel.

The two began dating in 2007 and married in 2010. They have an 8-year-old daughter and a 6-year-old son.

The terms of their agreement were not revealed, and are often sealed from public view in such cases.

