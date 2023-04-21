trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Barenboim made Berlin citizen of honor after long tenure

by AP - 04/21/23 8:27 AM ET
by AP - 04/21/23 8:27 AM ET
Pianist and conductor Daniel Barenboim arrives for a ceremony to award him honorary citizenship of the German capital in Berlin, Germany, Friday, April 21, 2023. Barenboim stepped down as the Berlin’s State Opera’s music director after 30 years in February for health reasons. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Pianist and conductor Daniel Barenboim arrives for a ceremony to award him honorary citizenship of the German capital in Berlin, Germany, Friday, April 21, 2023. Barenboim stepped down as the Berlin’s State Opera’s music director after 30 years in February for health reasons. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

BERLIN (AP) — Daniel Barenboim was made a citizen of honor of Berlin on Friday, months after he ended his three-decade tenure as the general musical director of the Berlin State Opera for health reasons.

Mayor Franziska Giffey paid tribute to Barenboim’s musical talent and his commitment to communication between Israelis and Palestinians in a ceremony at city hall.

Giffey said that Barenboim “demonstrates incomparable mastery both at the grand piano and at the conductor’s stand,” German news agency dpa reported. She told him that “as an artist and as a person, you are truly a figure of the century.”

Barenboim, 80, was born in Argentina and raised there and in Israel. He has had long associations with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and with the Berlin State Opera, or Staatsoper, which he led from 1992 until early this year. He also co-founded the the West-Eastern Divan Orchestra, which united musicians from Israel and the Arab world.

Giving up the Berlin post in January, he said that his health had worsened significantly over the past year and he could “no longer deliver the performance that is rightly demanded of a general music director.” But he has made clear that he’s determined to keep conducting as much as possible, saying in February that he “will take it day by day.”

Barenboim is Berlin’s 123rd citizen of honor, joining a list that includes actress and singer Marlene Dietrich and post-World War II West Germany’s first leader, Konrad Adenauer.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Michelle Obama: ‘We’ve been married for 30 years,’ and 20 of them were ...
  2. Trump throws new insults at the state of Florida in fresh attack on DeSantis
  3. How Trump turned the tables on DeSantis
  4. Alito: ‘Legitimate doubts’ Biden admin would have obeyed unfavorable ...
  5. Dan Bongino parts ways with Fox News
  6. Chris Christie seeks to topple DeSantis as chief Trump rival
  7. Lake Mead and Lake Powell are swelling. Here’s what that means for the water ...
  8. The mifepristone ruling lacks both standing and merit — will SCOTUS preserve ...
  9. White House accuses Jim Jordan of ‘highly misleading’ leak on Hunter Biden
  10. Supreme Court pauses abortion pill restrictions from taking effect during appeal
  11. Congressional standoff over Supreme Court escalates  
  12. Chief Justice John Roberts summoned to Capitol Hill
  13. How you may wind up paying for San Francisco’s reparations plan
  14. Supreme Court abortion pill ruling: Four ways it could go, and what it would ...
  15. Former WWE wrestler charged with theft of millions from Mississippi welfare
  16. Florida expansion of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ could release flood of book bans
  17. Greene vs Green: silencing sparks round of GOP infighting
  18. Judge tentatively OKs $725M Facebook settlement: How to apply for a payout
Load more

Video

See all Video