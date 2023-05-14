trending:

Blues Music Awards in Memphis bestows 2 awards each to Guy, Castiglia, Nemeth

by AP - 05/14/23 12:29 PM ET
FILE - Buddy Guy plays with one of his guitar strings after it broke off during his performance on the Festival Stage at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, May 4, 2023, in New Orleans. Blues mainstays Buddy Guy, Albert Castiglia and John Nemeth each won two awards and Tommy Castro took home the prize of B.B. King Entertainer of the Year at the Blues Music Awards in Memphis, Tenn., Thursday, May 11. (Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP, File)
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Blues mainstays Buddy Guy, Albert Castiglia and John Nemeth each won two awards and Tommy Castro took home the prize of B.B. King Entertainer of the Year at the Blues Music Awards in Memphis, Tennessee.

Guy, a guitarist and singer, won in the album of the year and contemporary blues album categories for “The Blues Don’t Lie,” the Memphis-based Blues Foundation said in a news release. Castiglia, also a singer and guitarist, won the blues rock artist award and the top prize in the blues rock album category for “I Got Love.”

Nemeth, a singer and harmonica player, won in the traditional blues album category for “May Be The Last Time.” He also won in the harmonica instrumentalist category.

Castro, a guitarist and singer, won the award named after late blues legend B.B. King for the second year in a row.

Other winners included Danielle Nicole for bass instrumentalist, Sue Foley for traditional blues female artist, Ruthie Foster in the contemporary blues female category, and Charlie Musselwhite in the acoustic album category for “Mississippi Son.”

Guitarist Christone “Kingfish” Ingram won the award for best contemporary blues male artist for the fourth year in a row.

Tedeschi Trucks won in the band of the year category and Tom Hambridge won song of the year for writing “The Blues Don’t Lie.”

The 44th installment of the annual Blues Music Awards took place Thursday at the Renasant Convention Center in downtown Memphis.

