‘Boy Meets World’ star Ben Savage enters US House race in LA

by AP - 03/07/23 4:20 PM ET
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Ben Savage, who starred as a child in the ABC teen sitcom “Boy Meets World,” is running for a U.S. House seat in California, marking his latest attempt to make the jump from Hollywood to politics.

Savage, a Democrat, said in an Instagram post Monday that “it’s time to restore faith in government” and that voters want leaders “unhindered by political divisions and special interests.”

“I firmly believe in standing up for what is right, ensuring equality and expanding opportunities for all,” he wrote.

Savage joins a crowded field for the seat held by Democratic U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, who is running for U.S. Senate. Other candidates include former Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer and Democratic state Assemblywoman Laura Friedman.

The heavily Democratic 30th District includes a swath of Los Angeles, including Hollywood and the trendy neighborhoods of Silver Lake and Echo Park, and also cuts through neighboring cities including Pasadena, Glendale and West Hollywood.

Savage starred in “Boy Meets World” for seven seasons in the ’90s, in which viewers saw his character Cory Matthews go from awkward sixth grader to a college student married to his high-school sweetheart.

He ran for a seat on the West Hollywood City Council last year but only garnered about 6% of the vote.

He said on his website that his priorities include working for safer streets, and addressing homelessness and affordable housing.

“I support a robust public safety presence to keep the community safe and vibrant,” Savage wrote. “We need to support our law enforcement officers and provide them with the resources they need to keep businesses, residents and visitors safe.”

He added that he supports “checks and balances to root out corruption” in law enforcement, and working to improve relations between police and underserved communities.

