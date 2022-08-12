trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Britney Spears’ ex convicted of trespassing in wedding raid

by The Associated Press - 08/12/22 6:45 PM ET

VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — A man once briefly married to Britney Spears was convicted Friday of aggravated trespassing and battery at the pop star’s June wedding.

Jason Alexander, 40, pleaded no contest to the two misdemeanor counts in a California court. The Ventura County judge sentenced him to the 64 days he has already served in jail.

Prosecutors dropped charges of felony stalking and misdemeanor vandalism.

Spears married longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari at her home in Thousand Oaks, California, on June 9, in front of several dozen guests including Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton and Madonna.

Alexander, a childhood friend of Spears to whom she was married for less than three days in 2004, appeared uninvited at the house before the ceremony while livestreaming on Instagram.

He got inside the house and up to the locked door of Spears’ bedroom when she was inside getting ready for the wedding, according to testimony at a preliminary hearing.

Alexander refused to leave the property when told, battered a security guard who tried to remove him, and damaged a door, prosecutors said.

After he entered his plea, a judge issued a new protective order forbidding him from coming within 100 yards of Spears or the security guard.

Alexander’s attorney, Sandra Bisignani, did not immediately reply to an email seeking comment. She previously said in court that there was no evidence he had any intention of harming Spears.

Spears’ lawyer declined comment.

Tags

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Republicans rally behind Trump after ...
  2. Trump suspected of violating ...
  3. Marjorie Taylor Greene files articles ...
  4. READ: DOJ’s warrant against Trump
  5. Corneas made from pig skin restore ...
  6. DRIED UP: Lakes Mead and Powell are ...
  7. GOP displays split in tone on FBI’s ...
  8. Trump calls for ‘immediate ...
  9. Kinzinger on fight with ...
  10. FBI agents found dozens of classified ...
  11. What you need to know about Salman ...
  12. Wisconsin GOP leader fires 2020 ...
  13. Trump’s ignoring legitimate legal ...
  14. House approves sweeping climate, tax, ...
  15. Why the WHO is renaming monkeypox
  16. Monkeypox vaccine maker raises ...
  17. Jeffrey Toobin leaving CNN
  18. FBI recovered 11 sets of classified ...
Load more

Video

See all Video