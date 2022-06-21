trending:

Broadway theaters drop their mask mandate starting in July

by MARK KENNEDY, Associated Press - 06/21/22 2:09 PM ET
FILE – Broadway posters appear outside the Richard Rodgers Theatre during Covid-19 lockdown in New York on May 13, 2020. Broadway theaters will no longer demand audiences wear masks starting in July. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — In another sign that the world of entertainment is returning to pre-pandemic normal, Broadway theaters will no longer demand audiences wear masks starting in July.

The Broadway League announced Tuesday that mask-wearing will be optional next month onward, a further loosening of restrictions. In May, most Broadway theaters lifted the requirement that audience members provide proof of vaccination to enter venues.

The latest policy will “be evaluated on a monthly basis as we continue to monitor the science,” according to a statement by the League, which represents Broadway producers. It also said that “audience members are still encouraged to wear masks in theaters.” Producers have long complained that ticket sales may be depressed due to the mask ban.

Actors’ Equity Association, which represents 51,000 stage actors and stage managers, did have a reaction to the change.

