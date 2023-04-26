trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Cedric the Entertainer has novel coming in September

by AP - 04/26/23 4:03 PM ET
by AP - 04/26/23 4:03 PM ET
FILE - Cedric the Entertainer, a cast member in the CBS series "The Neighborhood," poses before a screening of the show during PaleyFest on April 6, 2022, in Los Angeles. Amistad, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, announced Wednesday that it will publish a novel in September by Cedric the Entertainer. “Flipping Boxcars,” billed as a “valentine” to 1940s crime fiction, is scheduled for Sept. 12. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
FILE – Cedric the Entertainer, a cast member in the CBS series “The Neighborhood,” poses before a screening of the show during PaleyFest on April 6, 2022, in Los Angeles. Amistad, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, announced Wednesday that it will publish a novel in September by Cedric the Entertainer. “Flipping Boxcars,” billed as a “valentine” to 1940s crime fiction, is scheduled for Sept. 12. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Call him the Cedric the Novelist.

Amistad, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, announced Wednesday that it will publish a novel in September by Cedric the Entertainer. “Flipping Boxcars,” billed as a “valentine” to 1940s crime fiction, is scheduled for Sept. 12.

“Flipping Boxcars is an homage to my grandfather, who I never met, but I’ve been told I am a lot like,” Cedric the Entertainer, who stars in the CBS-TV comedy “The Neighborhood” and has appeared in dozens of films and TV shows, said in a statement. “This is an intriguing novel filled with surprises, thrills, triumphs, and the heartaches of a family connected through time and circumstance.”

The novel is co-written by Alan Eisenstock, who has worked on books with George Lopez and Robert Schimmel.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump legal team asks House Intel for 'legislative solution' amid Mar-a-Lago ...
  2. Meet the cheapest US states to buy a house
  3. GOP senators grow weary of Tuberville abortion stalemate on defense nominees
  4. Tucker Carlson breaks silence after Fox ouster: ‘See you soon’
  5. Jim Justice files to run for Manchin’s Senate seat
  6. Tucker Carlson’s disparaging comments about Fox leaders led to his ...
  7. Khanna blames Feinstein absence for Senate vote to undo Biden truck rule
  8. House GOP passes debt limit package: Five takeaways
  9. Senators unveil bipartisan proposal to require Supreme Court to adopt code of ...
  10. Don Lemon’s CNN co-anchors address his firing
  11. These four House Republicans voted against the GOP debt limit bill
  12. School district rejects claim from teacher shot by 6-year-old student
  13. Iran seizes Texas-bound oil tanker, Navy says
  14. Dwyane Wade says his family left Florida because they ‘would not be ...
  15. Jerry Springer, TV host and Cincinnati mayor, dies at 79
  16. Howard Stern weighs in on Tucker Carlson exit: He forgot he was ‘worker ...
  17. The human cost of McCarthy’s debt ceiling demands would be catastrophic
  18. Biden warns North Korean nuclear attack on US or its allies would result in end ...
Load more

Video

See all Video