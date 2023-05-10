Chanel lures stars with cruise fashion show in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — With stars like Margot Robbie and Lil Nas X sitting in the front row, Virginie Viard’s sporty clothing designs inspired by Hollywood glam shined just as bright during a Chanel fashion show in Los Angeles.

The fashion brand took hold of the Paramount Picture Studios lot to unveil its latest cruise collection on a chilly Tuesday night. It was such a splashy spectacle that even Snoop Dogg was dancing in his comfy bleacher seat while models strutted on a black-and-white Chanel basketball-like court with two large scoreboards.

A massive screen as long as the court showed various black-and-white videos of dancing Chanel models and aerial images of Los Angeles filled with palms trees.

The spacious court gave the models room to work in front of a star-studded crowd that included Kristen Stewart, Elle Fanning, Issa Rae, H.E.R., Nile Rodgers, Paris Hilton, Andra Day, Leslie Mann, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kris Jenner, Kimora Lee Simmons, Christina Milian and Lori Harvey.

Viard brought her vision for Californian sporty vibes to life with swimsuits, sports bras, sparkling dresses, skirts, blazers and platform shoes with glowing heels, in various shades of pink along with lavender and black.

The last time Chanel had a cruise collection event in the Los Angeles area was 2007 in a hangar at the Santa Monica airport. The previous cruise shows were held in Provence, France and Monte Carlo, Monaco.

After the nearly 30-minute show wrapped up, Viard took a bow and made a short strut of her own while attendees applauded her efforts. Audience members were entertained before and after the event by roller skaters who slithered through the crowd and collectively danced together at times.

As a special performer, Snoop Dogg kept the good times rolling as he performed a medley of his hits including “Gin and Juice,” ”Nuthin’ But a ‘G’ Thang,” “Drop It Like It’s Hot” and “Beautiful.” The rapper brought out Anderson .Paak who performed “Smokin Out the Window.”

Dogg, who also deejayed during his set, brought his family and said it was the first time he’s ever attended such an event.

“I’m gonna bring the hood to the fashion show,” he told the crowd.