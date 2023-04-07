trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Chasing Horse sex abuse charges upheld, drug crime dropped

by RIO YAMAT, Associated Press - 04/07/23 9:25 PM ET
by RIO YAMAT, Associated Press - 04/07/23 9:25 PM ET
FILE - Nathan Chasing Horse sits in court in Las Vegas, Monday, April 3, 2023. On Friday, April 7, a Nevada judge threw out a drug trafficking charge against the “Dances With Wolves” actor but upheld a Las Vegas grand jury’s sweeping indictment on 18 sexual abuse-related felony crimes. (AP Photo/Ty O'Neil, File)
FILE – Nathan Chasing Horse sits in court in Las Vegas, Monday, April 3, 2023. On Friday, April 7, a Nevada judge threw out a drug trafficking charge against the “Dances With Wolves” actor but upheld a Las Vegas grand jury’s sweeping indictment on 18 sexual abuse-related felony crimes. (AP Photo/Ty O’Neil, File)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada judge has thrown out a drug trafficking charge against a former “Dances With Wolves” actor but upheld a Las Vegas grand jury’s sweeping indictment on 18 sexual abuse-related felony crimes.

In an order issued late Friday afternoon, Clark County District Court Judge Carli Kierny said state prosecutors presented enough evidence for “a reasonable grand juror to conclude that the sexual assaults occurred” but found that there was no substantive testimony connecting Nathan Chasing Horse to the psilocybin mushrooms investigators found while searching his home.

Chasing Horse, 46, had asked Kierny to toss the entire indictment, saying his accusers wanted to have sex with him. One of the women was younger than 16 — the age of consent in Nevada — when she says Chasing Horse began abusing her.

Public defender Kristy Holston said she had no comment on the judge’s ruling.

Chasing Horse was indicted in February on charges of sexual assault of a minor, kidnapping, child abuse, lewdness and drug trafficking. He has been held on $300,000 bail at a county jail since Jan. 31, when he was arrested by SWAT officers near the home he shared with his five wives in North Las Vegas.

His arrest sent shockwaves throughout Indian Country and led to more criminal charges in at least three other jurisdictions, including in Canada and the U.S. District Court in Nevada, as well as on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation in Montana.

Chasing Horse was born on the Rosebud Reservation in South Dakota — home to the Sicangu Sioux, one of the seven tribes of the Lakota nation — and is widely known for his portrayal of Smiles a Lot in Kevin Costner’s 1990 film.

Police and prosecutors have said that in the decades since appearing in the Oscar-winning movie, Chasing Horse had marketed himself to tribes nationwide as a medicine man with healing powers who could communicate with higher beings. They accuse him of using his position to lead a cult known as The Circle, gain access to vulnerable girls and women, and take underage wives.

The alleged crimes date to the early 2000s and cross multiple U.S. states, including Nevada, Montana and South Dakota, according to his indictment in state court.

One of the victims was 14, authorities have said, when Chasing Horse told her that the spirits of their ancestors had instructed him to have sex with her.

“Her mom is ill,” Clark County prosecutor Stacy Kollins said in court Wednesday, “and she’s told that her virginity is the only pure part of her left and she has to sacrifice this to maintain her mom’s health.”

Kollins also declined to comment Friday on the judge’s decision.

A trial in the state case is scheduled to begin on May 1. Chasing Horse has pleaded not guilty and invoked his right to a trial within 60 days of his indictment.

He is due back in court next week for a hearing on another motion asking the judge to grant him separate trials. Chasing Horse and his attorneys argued in the motion that his accusers’ allegations are unrelated.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Democrats ask chief justice to investigate Clarence Thomas trips: ‘It is your ...
  2. Raskin reveals Oversight Republicans have quietly sent six subpoenas in probe ...
  3. Democrats eager to take on Boebert again after near-upset
  4. French outreach to China highlights Europe’s divide with US
  5. King Charles’s ‘Harry and Meghan problem’ grows as coronation nears
  6. ‘I was screaming before you interrupted me’: American politics has become ...
  7. CNN’s Van Jones in tense exchange with GOP Tennessee state lawmaker: ‘Why ...
  8. Senate Judiciary chair: Committee ‘will act’ on alleged misconduct by Thomas
  9. Marjorie Taylor Greene warns Trump against hiring Laura Loomer
  10. House Oversight Democrats say Chairman Comer held back evidence, misled on ...
  11. Supreme Court declines to intervene to enforce West Virginia transgender ...
  12. Indictment underscores media’s Trump obsession
  13. Jordan probes hiring of top Manhattan Trump prosecutor
  14. Majority of Nashville Metro Council to vote to reinstate expelled member
  15. Two Black state lawmakers in Tennessee are expelled: Five takeaways  
  16. ‘A backwards betrayal’: Biden Title IX proposal draws criticism from LGBTQ ...
  17. Tesla cutting prices on all models again
  18. Lake on 2024 hopefuls who don’t believe her Arizona election was stolen: ‘a ...
Load more

Video

See all Video