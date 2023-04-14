trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Clint Eastwood set to direct ‘Juror No. 2’ for Warner Bros.

by AP - 04/14/23 3:03 PM ET
by AP - 04/14/23 3:03 PM ET
FILE - Clint Eastwood arrives at the AFI Awards on Jan. 3, 2020, in Los Angeles. . (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
FILE – Clint Eastwood arrives at the AFI Awards on Jan. 3, 2020, in Los Angeles. . (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Clint Eastwood is getting back in the director’s chair.

The “Unforgiven” and “Gran Torino” filmmaker is set to direct the legal drama “Juror No. 2″ for his longtime studio, Warner Bros., a person close to the production who requested anonymity because she wasn’t authorized to comment publicly confirmed Friday.

The film will be Eastwood’s first since 2021’s neo-Western “Cry Macho,” which also marked his return to the screen as an actor. With production on “Juror No. 2” to begin in June, Eastwood will be 93 when he steps on set.

Nicholas Hoult and Toni Collette are in early talks to potentially star in the film, written by Jonathan Abrams, about a murder trial wherein a juror discovers he may have played a role in the victim’s death.

In an interview in 2014 with The Associated Press, Eastwood, said the reason for his career longevity was that “I never let the old man in.”

“There are so many different stories to tell out there,” said Eastwood. “You can be 21 or 81. … If you tell yourself, ‘I’m too old to do that’ — bulls—. You’re not too old to do anything.”

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Watch live: Trump speaks at NRA meeting
  2. Anheuser-Busch CEO responds to uproar over Dylan Mulvaney sponsorship
  3. Supreme Court grants temporary pause on abortion pill ruling
  4. Ethics watchdog files against Thomas following reports on trips, real estate ...
  5. Leaked documents show Russian special forces have been gutted in Ukraine ...
  6. Trump answered questions for more than 7 hours in New York fraud lawsuit
  7. Supreme Court refuses to stop $6 billion student loan debt settlement
  8. Liz Cheney calls for Greene to lose security clearance: ‘She cannot be ...
  9. Trump PAC launches DeSantis ‘pudding fingers’ attack ad
  10. 2024 Republicans descend upon NRA convention under shadow of mass shootings
  11. Feinstein asks for Judiciary replacement after calls for resignation
  12. Swalwell on Greene over leak remark: ‘This wouldn’t be the first time she ...
  13. Parler app once hailed as conservative Twitter alternative yanked by new owners
  14. Missouri AG issues emergency order restricting gender-affirming health care
  15. GOP lawmakers seek to cut off funding to Bragg, other prosecutors
  16. Leaked audio shows Tennessee GOP infighting over expulsion of Black lawmakers
  17. It’s only the beginning of America’s reckoning with Trump
  18. Barr: Trump faces legal peril because he’s ‘his own worst enemy’
Load more

Video

See all Video