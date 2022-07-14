trending:

Clintons interview Kim Kardashian, Steinem on Apple TV+ show

by The Associated Press - 07/14/22 9:49 AM ET
Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton attends the premiere of the Hulu documentary “Hillary” in New York o March 4, 2020, left, and Chelsea Clinton attends a screening of “Colette” in New York on Sept. 13, 2018. The Clintons will interview the likes of Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion and Gloria Steinem for a streaming series that debuts in two months. Apple TV said Thursday that “Gutsy” will debut on its service on Sept. 9. (Photos by Evan Agostini, left, and Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Hillary Rodham Clinton and her daughter, Chelsea, will interview the likes of Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion and Gloria Steinem for a streaming series that debuts in two months.

Apple TV+ said Thursday that “Gutsy” will debut on its service on Sept. 9.

In the eight-part series, the former secretary of state and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee and her daughter also talk to Dr. Jane Goodall, Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson and others, Apple TV+ said.

The series is based on the Clintons’ book, “The Book of Gutsy Women.” The Clintons’ new production company and Apple’s deal to produce the docuseries was announced last year, but now it is revealing the premiere date and list of interview subjects.

