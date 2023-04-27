trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

CNN’s Dana Bash replaces King on ‘Inside Politics’ show

by AP - 04/27/23 2:42 PM ET
by AP - 04/27/23 2:42 PM ET
FILE - CNN correspondent Dana Bash poses at the premiere of the HBO television series "Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty," on March 2, 2022, in Los Angeles. Bash will replace John King as host of the network's “Inside Politics” newscast, which airs at noon on weekdays, the network said Thursday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
FILE – CNN correspondent Dana Bash poses at the premiere of the HBO television series “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty,” on March 2, 2022, in Los Angeles. Bash will replace John King as host of the network’s “Inside Politics” newscast, which airs at noon on weekdays, the network said Thursday. (AP Photo/Chris…

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN veteran political correspondent Dana Bash will replace John King as host of the network’s “Inside Politics” newscast, which airs at noon on weekdays, the network said Thursday.

King will lead a new reporting project where he tells stories about voters in key battleground states, the network said.

“This is my ‘back to the future’ dream assignment,” King said. “It is my tenth presidential cycle and, given the stakes, I felt it was time to get back to my roots reporting across the country.”

Bash, a 30-year CNN employee who will be replacing her former husband on “Inside Politics,” will continue as co-anchor with Jake Tapper of the weekend “State of the Union” program.

“John built an extraordinary show that has attracted a loyal audience of political junkies, and I am looking forward to leading its next chapter,” she said.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Meet the cheapest US states to buy a house
  2. Veterans sound alarm on McCarthy budget cuts
  3. Senate GOP blocks Equal Rights Amendment
  4. Rubio warns against Florida going after companies for ‘political purposes’
  5. Trump legal team asks House Intel for ‘legislative solution’ amid ...
  6. Tucker Carlson breaks silence after Fox ouster: ‘See you soon’
  7. Tucker Carlson’s disparaging comments about Fox leaders led to his ...
  8. Biden warns North Korean nuclear attack on US or its allies would result in end ...
  9. School district rejects claim from teacher shot by 6-year-old student
  10. Sanders on 2024 decision: ‘I don’t think one has many alternatives’
  11. Tucker Carlson video nets 57 million views in less than 24 hours 
  12. GOP senators grow weary of Tuberville abortion stalemate on defense nominees
  13. Minnesota governor signs bills protecting reproductive, gender-affirming ...
  14. What’s in Tucker Carlson’s future? Plenty of options
  15. RFK Jr. on running against Biden: ‘I just disagree fundamentally with him’
  16. Senators unveil bipartisan proposal to require Supreme Court to adopt code of ...
  17. Montana governor’s nonbinary son calls on him to reject anti-trans bills
  18. Nebraska lawmaker who has transgender child and voted against anti-trans bill ...
Load more

Video

See all Video