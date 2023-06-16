trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Comedian Pete Davidson charged with reckless driving after Beverly Hills crash

by STEFANIE DAZIO, Associated Press - 06/16/23 7:27 PM ET
by STEFANIE DAZIO, Associated Press - 06/16/23 7:27 PM ET

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles prosecutors charged former “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson with reckless driving Friday, three months after authorities said he crashed into a Beverly Hills home.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed one misdemeanor count of reckless driving against the actor and writer but did not release details about the March 4 collision in Beverly Hills.

“We believe that Mr. Davidson engaged in reckless driving, which ultimately resulted in his involvement in a serious collision into a home,” the DA’s office wrote. “Luckily, no one was seriously injured as a result of this collision.”

Davidson’s arraignment is set for July 27. His representatives and Beverly Hills police did not immediately return requests for comment.

Prosecutors used the high-profile case to highlight the “devastating consequences” of reckless driving.

“In 2022, traffic fatalities in Los Angeles have reached the highest levels seen in 20 years,” the office wrote in its statement. “This is an alarming trend that we cannot ignore. As a result, it’s crucial that we take all allegations of reckless driving seriously and hold those responsible accountable.”

Davidson’s latest show, “Bupkis,” debuted on Peacock last month.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. DOJ responds to Jordan’s demands for more information on Trump docs probe
  2. House GOP ponders action against DOJ in defense of Trump
  3. DOJ seeks protective order to prevent Trump from releasing classified materials ...
  4. The Memo: Trump’s legal defenses draw derision — even from some ...
  5. Trump slams Republicans who voted to block censure resolution against Schiff
  6. Tim Scott fires back at Obama over race remarks
  7. Trump attorney who left classified documents defense departs another Trump case
  8. Transgender activist apologizes for going topless at the White House
  9. American Medical Association says use of BMI metric on its own has done ...
  10. Here’s the richest person in your state, according to Forbes
  11. GOP fires warning shots at Biden over Iran deal-making
  12. Senate GOP fears House actions could lead to shutdown: ‘It’s going to be a ...
  13. Scarborough says he thinks Trump kept documents to make deals: ‘This is all ...
  14. Cancer rates are climbing among young people. It’s not clear why.
  15. Michigan teen arrested for plotting mass shooting at synagogue
  16. Trump fires back at Kelly after ‘scared s—less’ remarks
  17. No Labels pledges to end third-party push if Biden ‘way’ ahead of Trump in ...
  18. White House and GOP agree: This is the Biden economy
Load more

Video

See all Video