trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Comedian Trevor Noah wins prestigious Dutch Erasmus Prize

by AP - 03/16/23 11:27 AM ET
by AP - 03/16/23 11:27 AM ET

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Comedian Trevor Noah, the former host of “The Daily Show,” has won the prestigious Dutch Erasmus Prize, becoming the first humorist awarded the honor since Charlie Chaplin in 1965, the foundation that selects the winner announced Thursday.

The award is named for Dutch philosopher and humanist scholar Desiderius Erasmus, who lived from 1466 to 1536.

The Praemium Erasmianum Foundation said in a statement that Noah, 39, was receiving the prize “for his inspired contribution to the theme ‘In Praise of Folly,’ named after Erasmus’s most famous book, which is filled with humor, social criticism and political satire.”

The foundation added: “With his sharp-minded, mocking yet inclusive political comedy, Noah, in the eyes of the jury, upholds the ‘Erasmian Spirit.’”

Noah, who rose to prominence as a stand-up comic in his native South Africa, announced last year he was leaving Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” after a seven-year run.

The Dutch foundation noted that Noah’s time anchoring the satirical late night talk show coincided with the presidency of Donald Trump, the COVID-19 pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement.

“With his astute reflections on such issues, he garnered a young, diverse and global audience and, in the process, infused a highly polarized media landscape with a breath of fresh air,” the foundation said.

The award, which carries a cash prize of €150,000, is given annually to “a person or institution that has made an exceptional contribution to the humanities, the social sciences or the arts, in Europe and beyond,” according to the foundation.

Previous winners include dissident playwright and former president of the Czech Republic Vaclav Havel, former United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Mary Robinson, the British artist Grayson Perry and online dictionary Wikipedia.

A ceremony to present Noah with the award is scheduled for the fall.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Sen. Cassidy to Yellen at hearing: ‘That’s a lie’ 
  2. Meltdown: Paul storms out of Homeland Security markup after clash on ...
  3. GOP lawmakers cringe over Trump’s effort to destroy DeSantis 
  4. Senate Republicans distance themselves from DeSantis’s Ukraine stance
  5. Airline investigating after flight attendants allegedly fight over ...
  6. New Jan. 6 footage shows Grassley just feet away from rioters, Chansley
  7. Majority of Senate Republicans disagree with DeSantis on Ukraine, says Thune 
  8. French president raises retirement age without vote — Where does the issue ...
  9. Republicans seek to flip the script on Social Security
  10. Trump campaign blasts Manhattan DA ‘witch hunt’ as possibility of ...
  11. Trump weighs in on proposed golf ball limitations: ‘What a mess’
  12. DeSantis, 18 states to push back against Biden ESG agenda
  13. Michigan Senate votes to repeal right-to-work law in victory for organized labor
  14. Former Australian PM on submarine deal with US: ‘It must be the worst deal in ...
  15. First Republic Bank getting bailed out by large banks in $30 billion plan
  16. Anglers catch probable great white shark in Alabama
  17. Axios fires reporter after email calling DeSantis press release ‘propaganda’
  18. Ex-Theranos exec finds way to delay start of prison sentence
Load more

Video

See all Video