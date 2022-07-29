trending:

Construction along Hollywood Walk of Fame set for 2023

by The Associated Press - 07/29/22 2:59 PM ET
FILE – Walk of Fame stars are pictured along Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, April 21, 2020. Construction along the Hollywood Walk of Fame will begin next summer to make streetscape improvements for pedestrians and transit riders, officials said Thursday, July 28,2022. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Construction along the Hollywood Walk of Fame will begin next summer to make streetscape improvements for pedestrians and transit riders, officials said Thursday.

The construction is expected to include an expanded pedestrian zone on part of Hollywood Boulevard, as well as sidewalk dining, bicycle racks, bus shelters, benches and landscaping, according to Los Angeles Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell, who represents Hollywood.

Money for the improvements comes from LA Metro’s Measure M, which was approved by voters in 2016 as a half-cent sales tax measure to fund traffic, transit and transportation projects. The LA Metro Board voted last year to put $7.2 million in Measure M funding toward the Hollywood Boulevard construction.

