trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Baldwin codefendant gets 6 months probation on gun charge

by AP - 03/31/23 1:31 PM ET
by AP - 03/31/23 1:31 PM ET
FILE – In this image from video released by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office, Alec Baldwin speaks with investigators following a fatal shooting on a movie set in Santa Fe, N.M. A judge is scheduled to resolve a weapons-related charge against a codefendant in the case against Alec Baldwin in the fatal shooting of…

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A codefendant in the case against actor Alec Baldwin in the fatal 2021 shooting of a cinematographer on a movie set in New Mexico was convicted Friday of unsafe handling of a firearm and sentenced to six months of probation.

Safety coordinator and assistant director David Halls also must pay a $500 fine and complete a gun-safety course after agreeing to plead guilty to the charge related to the death of Halyna Hutchins on the set of the Western movie “Rust.”

Halls appeared briefly by video to waive his right to challenge the negligence charge, as state District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer approved terms of a plea agreement with prosecutors.

Defense attorney Lisa Torraco urged the court to not impose a prison sentence — the maximum possible penalty was 6 months behind bars — noting that Halls was “extremely traumatized and “rattled” with guilt.

Baldwin and movie armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed have pleaded not guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter that carry a maximum penalty of 18 months in prison and fines.

Hutchins died shortly after she was shot on Oct. 21, 2021, during rehearsals on a film-set ranch on the outskirts of Santa Fe. Baldwin was pointing a pistol at Hutchins when the weapon went off; a single live round killed her and wounded director Joel Souza.

Torraco said Halls had checked the rounds in the revolver before handing it to Baldwin to see whether they were dummies or blanks with an explosive. She said it was “never in anyone’s imagination” that live rounds would be in the gun.

Halls agreed to cooperate and provide testimony in further legal proceedings, a decision that holds implications for Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed.

In separate regulatory proceedings, workplace safety authorities have asserted Halls shared responsibility for identifying and correcting any hazardous conditions related to firearms safety in the movie’s production.

A weekslong preliminary hearing in May will decide whether evidence against Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed is sufficient to proceed to trial.

Santa Fe’s district attorney this week appointed two special prosecutors, Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis.

The original special prosecutor, Andrea Reeb, resigned in the wake of missteps in the filing of initial charges against Baldwin and objections that Reeb’s role as a state legislator created conflicting responsibilities.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. George Soros responds to GOP attacks over Manhattan DA: ‘I don’t know him’
  2. DeSantis: Florida won’t cooperate with Trump extradition
  3. Trump’s historic indictment: Five takeaways
  4. Watch: Jet forced to make emergency landing after losing part of wing in air
  5. Trump indictment: What we know and what happens next
  6. Bragg warns GOP effort to oversee ongoing Trump case is ‘dangerous ...
  7. McCarthy vows to hold Bragg ‘and his unprecedented abuse of power to ...
  8. Republicans divided over tackling Medicare Advantage overpayments
  9. READ: Trump's response to indictment in hush money case
  10. ‘This is a mockery and a disgrace’: House weaponization panel descends into ...
  11. Republicans see indictment as boon for Trump in 2024
  12. Here’s what 2024 Republicans have said about Trump’s indictment
  13. GOP rift exposed as senators warn McCarthy against Iraq vote
  14. Scarborough mocks Graham’s call for Trump support: He ‘knows what a bad man ...
  15. Florida transgender bathroom bill passes committee
  16. Ivanka Trump ‘pained’ over father’s indictment
  17. Fox contributor: Trump was ‘absolutely horrific’ during Hannity interview
  18. Exonerated Central Park Five defendant calls Trump indictment ‘karma’
Load more

Video

See all Video