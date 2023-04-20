trending:

Dan Bongino, ‘Unfiltered’ Fox News host, leaving network

by AP - 04/20/23 5:37 PM ET
FILE - Conservative commentator Dan Bongino speaks at the Conservative Political Action Committee annual conference in National Harbor, Md., on March 6, 2014. Fox News is parting ways with weekend host Bongino, after the former Secret Service agent turned conservative pundit said Thursday, April 20, 2023, that they couldn't agree on a new contract. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News is parting ways with weekend host Dan Bongino, after the former Secret Service agent turned conservative pundit said Thursday they couldn’t agree on a new contract.

“It’s not some big conspiracy,” Bongino said on his podcast. “There’s no acrimony. This wasn’t like some WWE brawl that happened. We just couldn’t come to terms on an extension.”

Bongino hosted the Saturday night show “Unfiltered” and said that while he was given the chance to do a last show this weekend, he decided against it.

The blunt-talking former New York police officer began doing commentary on Fox a decade ago, joining as a contributor in 2019 and beginning his Saturday night show in 2021.

His “Canceled in the USA” program on Fox Nation will also end, and the streaming service will no longer air his daily radio show. Bongino may still appear as a guest on Fox shows, the network said.

“We thank Dan for his contributions and wish him success in his future endeavors,” Fox said in a statement Thursday.

