trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Deepika Padukone introduces ‘Naatu Naatu’ at Oscars

by AP - 03/12/23 11:09 PM ET
by AP - 03/12/23 11:09 PM ET

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bollywood star Deepika Padukone was on hand at the Oscars on Sunday to introduce the performance of best original song nominee (and later winner) “Naatu Naatu,” from “RRR.”

In presenting the song, she noted its anti-colonialist themes — but it’s also “a total banger,” she said.

The “Naatu Naatu” performance featured playback singers Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj flanking a squadron of high-energy dancers. The film’s lead actors, N.T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan, did not perform.

While Padukone is best known for her Hindi-language films, she got her start in South Indian cinema — her first movie was the Kannada-language “Aishwarya.” Already a global celebrity, the 37-year-old has had a major year outside of India. She also served on the jury at the 75th Cannes Film Festival last May and walked out the World Cup trophy alongside former Spain keeper Iker Casillas at the final in Qatar.

She most recently starred opposite Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the hit “Pathaan,” which brought in $5.9 million at the North American box office alone in its first weekend.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Moscow fumes as Ukraine considers changing Russia’s official name
  2. McCarthy and Jeffries forge relationship amid partisan fire
  3. Feinstein, Fetterman absences leave Democrats with fragile majority
  4. Spring break: What to know about Mexico’s ‘do not travel’ warnings
  5. Biden’s $5 trillion tax gambit catches Congress by surprise 
  6. GOP senator says lawmakers should ‘talk’ about changing retirement age
  7. Republicans brace for Tim Scott’s entrance into 2024 race
  8. Carlson comes up short on Jan. 6 bombshells 
  9. Permanent daylight saving time? Where efforts to ‘lock the clocks’ stand
  10. Giant seaweed blob twice the width of the US takes aim at Florida
  11. Jimmy Kimmel jabs Tucker Carlson at Oscars over Jan. 6 tapes
  12. Watch live: Biden delivers remarks on US banking system, economy
  13. New study on monkeys using stone tools raises questions about evolution
  14. J6 Prison Choir song featuring Trump reaches No. 1 on iTunes
  15. Kennedy: Biden decided to ‘demagogue the issue’ of Social Security, Medicare
  16. Post-decency politics: House Democrats use a hearing to attack free speech and ...
  17. Congress wants to label Wagner group as a terrorist organization. Why is Biden ...
  18. The Hill’s Morning Report — Government scrambles to help struggling banks
Load more

Video

See all Video