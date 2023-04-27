trending:

Dolly Parton to rock out at Academy of Country Music Awards

by KRISTIN M. HALL, Associated Press - 04/27/23 10:01 AM ET
FILE - Dolly Parton poses at the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy Ceremony in New York on Oct. 13, 2022. Parton will close out the awards show with her performance of “World On Fire,” from her record “Rock Star.” The ACMs will air on May 11 on Prime Video live from Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki, File)
NASHVILLE, Tennessee (AP) — Country superstar and newly minted Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Dolly Parton will give fans a glimpse of her upcoming rock album during the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards.

Parton, who was voted into the Hall of Fame last year, will close out the awards show with her performance of “World On Fire,” from her record “Rock Star.” The ACMs will be held on May 11 in Frisco, Texas and available to watch on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch.

Parton told The Associated Press that her new album will have 30 songs and is packed with so many featured artists that it’s more like an event.

“I’ve never done a rock album, for sure I’ll never do another one,” said Parton. “But I got enough stuff on there that will last for a lifetime and another one.”

In addition to Parton, the ACMs announced on Thursday more performers for the awards show, including Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Jo Dee Messina, Ashley McBryde, Jelly Roll, Cole Swindell, Keith Urban, Morgan Wallen, The War and Treaty, Lainey Wilson and Bailey Zimmerman.

Leading nominees include HARDY and Wilson, while nominees for entertainer of the year include reigning winner Lambert, Wallen, Combs, Aldean, Brown, Chris Stapleton and Carrie Underwood.

Parton returns as co-host for a second consecutive year, while Garth Brooks is co-hosting for the first time. __

Associated Press writer Alicia Rancilio contributed to this report from Detroit.

