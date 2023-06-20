trending:

Dr. Dre to receive first Hip-Hop Icon Award from music industry group ASCAP

by JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr., Associated Press - 06/20/23 12:18 PM ET
FILE - Dr. Dre performs during the halftime show during the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. Dr. Dre will need to make room in his trophy case for another prestigious award. The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers said on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, that Dr. Dre will receive the first-ever ASCAP Hip-Hop Icon Award. He’ll be honored at the organization’s Rhythm & Soul Music Awards on Thursday, June 22, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano, File)
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dr. Dre will need to make room in his trophy case for another prestigious award.

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers said on Tuesday that Dr. Dre will receive the first-ever ASCAP Hip-Hop Icon Award. He’ll be honored at the organization’s Rhythm & Soul Music Awards Celebration of 50 Years of Hip-Hop on Thursday in Los Angeles.

“Dr. Dre’s groundbreaking early work laid a foundation for hip-hop as we know it today,” Paul Williams, chairman of the board and president at ASCAP. “As a champion for some of today’s biggest artists and a successful entrepreneur, he changed the culture around hip-hop.”

The honor Dre is receiving will be presented to ASCAP members whose musical contributions have made an “indelible impact” on the art and culture of hip-hop.

DJ Kid Capri and DJ Drama will provide music for Thursday’s event.

Dre, a seven-time Grammy winner, has produced big hits for Jay-Z, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Gwen Stefani, Kendrick Lamar, Nas and 50 Cent. He won his first Emmy for last year’s Super Bowl halftime performance with Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Lamar and 50 Cent.

The prolific producer emerged from the West Coast gangster rap scene alongside Eazy-E and Ice Cube as part of the group N.W.A., which made a major mark in the hip-hop culture and music industry with controversial lyrics in the late 1980s.

Earlier this year, Dr. Dre celebrated the 30th anniversary of “The Chronic” with a re-release of his highly acclaimed debut studio album. In 2010, he was honored with the ASCAP’s Founders Award.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

