trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Drake announces 2023 North American tour with 21 Savage

by The Associated Press - 03/13/23 10:09 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 03/13/23 10:09 AM ET

Four-time Grammy-winner Drake is teaming up with collaborator 21 Savage for a North American arena tour this year.

The It’s All a Blur Tour will kick off June 16 in New Orleans and stop in Dallas, Miami, New York, Montreal, Los Angeles and Las Vegas. Additional shows including Toronto will be announced later.

The Canadian rapper-singer and Spotify’s most-streamed artist in the U.S. last year put out two albums in 2022, “Honestly, Nevermind” and his collaboration with 21 Savage, “Her Loss.” His last headlining tour was in 2018.

During a show at the famed Apollo Theater earlier this year, he hinted at a tour and possibly even more music on the horizon.

Several of the stops will be two-night stands, including in Atlanta, Chicago and Boston.

Presales will be available through Cash App and Sprite beginning Wednesday and general sales will start Friday.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Jean-Pierre calls for Pence to apologize for Buttigieg, postpartum depression ...
  2. Giant seaweed blob twice the width of the US takes aim at Florida
  3. Moscow fumes as Ukraine considers changing Russia’s official name
  4. Prosecutors say Tucker Carlson omitted key Jan. 6 footage of ‘QAnon Shaman’
  5. Feinstein, Fetterman absences leave Democrats with fragile majority
  6. Chasten Buttigieg responds to Pence’s paternity leave joke: ‘Where would ...
  7. ‘National Customer Rage Survey’ points to troubling trend among US ...
  8. Five things to know about the Silicon Valley Bank takeover
  9. If Biden doesn’t run, would Bernie be the best alternative?
  10. Are your old coins and bills valuable? Expert explains what to look for
  11. McCarthy and Jeffries forge relationship amid partisan fire
  12. Trump attorney: hush payment ‘not directly related’ to campaign
  13. Biden says ‘our banking system is safe’ amid Silicon Valley Bank fallout
  14. Spring break: What to know about Mexico’s ‘do not travel’ warnings
  15. China has three roads to Taiwan: The US must block them all
  16. Warren blames Congress for ‘entirely avoidable’ bank failures
  17. Trump heads to Iowa under shadow of possible NY indictment
  18. Permanent daylight saving time? Where efforts to ‘lock the clocks’ stand
Load more

Video

See all Video