AP Entertainment

Fan favorite Lainey Wilson leads CMT Music Awards nominees

by KRISTIN M. HALL, Associated Press - 03/08/23 8:40 AM ET
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country singer Lainey Wilson is a fan favorite at this year’s CMT Music Awards, where she is the leading nominee including for “Video of the Year.”

The “Heart Like a Truck” singer earned four nominations when nominees were announced Wednesday ahead of the April 2 show airing on CBS.

Other leading nominees including Cody Johnson, CMT co-host Kane Brown and first-time nominee Jelly Roll, who all have three nominations each. Brown and Kelsea Ballerini return to host the show from Austin, Texas.

There are 16 nominees for the show’s top prize, video of the year, a category that Carrie Underwood holds the record in with 25 awards. She’s nominated again for her video “Hate My Heart” and will also perform.

The winners will be selected by fan voting, which is open now at vote.cmt.com.

Wynonna Judd earned two nominations in the CMT performance of the year category, one with her late mother Naomi for their last performance together on last year’s CMT Music Awards and one for her performance of “The Rose” with Brandi Carlile during a memorial show after Naomi Judd’s death.

This year, CMT is splitting their breakthrough video of the year award into separate male and female subcategories, which increases the total number of nominees.

