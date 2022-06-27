trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Feds seize websites after probe of pirated Latin music

by The Associated Press - 06/27/22 3:00 PM ET

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Federal authorities have seized six websites that prosecutors say were illegally distributing copyrighted music to millions of users.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia announced the seizures Monday of the websites that primarily targeted Latin music.

According to an affidavit, agents began investigating the websites in April after a music industry consortium complained.

The websites — Corourbanos.com, Corourbano.com, Pautamp3.com, SIMP3.com, flowactivo.co and Mp3Teca.ws — collectively reached about 6.6 million users per month.

According to the affidavit, the pirated music drew traffic that allowed the website operators to make money by selling ads on the website.

Tags

Most Popular

  1. Who is Cassidy Hutchinson, the former ...
  2. Supreme Court sides with doctors ...
  3. Former Meadows aide to testify at ...
  4. Clarence Thomas signals interest in ...
  5. Howard Stern on Roe v. Wade’s ...
  6. White House cites ‘dangerous ...
  7. McConnell moves to center ahead of ...
  8. DeSantis builds national profile out ...
  9. Jan. 6 committee announces ...
  10. Google to shut down one of its ...
  11. Mayra Flores says Pelosi ‘pushed’ ...
  12. $8.1B in student loan relief has been ...
  13. Five under-the-radar Democrats who ...
  14. What the Supreme Court’s football ...
  15. Yellowstone’s innovative flood ...
  16. Thomas calls for overturning ...
  17. Trump and Democrats are both losers ...
  18. DC and NYC quickly max out on ...
Load more

Video

See all Video