Film academy welcomes new members to Board of Governors, now 53% female

by LINDSEY BAHR, Associated Press - 06/22/23 2:34 PM ET
Actor Lou Diamond Phillips, film executive Hannah Minghella, “The Woman King” screenwriter Dana Stevens and “Summer of Soul” producer David I. Dinerstein have been elected to serve on the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Board of Governors.

The Academy, the organization behind the Oscars, announced newcomers and incumbent members, like director Ava DuVernay and “A Star is Born” producer Lynette Howell Taylor, on Thursday.

They join returning governors like Marlee Matlin, Warner Bros. co-chair and CEO Pam Abdy, Jason Reitman, Jason Blum and Rita Wilson.

As of this election, women make up a majority (53%) of the board. A quarter of the board also belongs to an underrepresented racial or ethnic group.

The Board of Governors is comprised of members representing each branch of the academy, including directors, actors, executives and below the line craftspeople working in sound, production design, costuming and more, and work to set the organization’s strategy, finances and “fulfillment of its mission.”

The Oscars are this year implementing its new inclusion standards for best picture contenders which include four broad representation categories: On screen; among the crew; at the studio; and in opportunities for training and advancement in other aspects of the film’s development and release. On Wednesday, the academy also announced that after two years of relaxed standards due to the pandemic, starting next year, best picture hopefuls will have to spend a bit more time in theaters to qualify for the 97th Academy Awards in 2025.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

