Former ‘Family Feud’ contestant charged in wife’s slaying

by AP - 03/24/23 5:39 PM ET
This booking image provided by Adams County, Illl., administration, shows Timothy Bliefnick of Quincy, Ill., who has been charged charged with first-degree murder in the death of his estranged wife, Rebecca Bliefnick. Bliefnick, 39, who once appeared on an episode of the television game show “Family Feud”, pleaded not guilty Friday afternoon, March 24, 2023,…

QUINCY, Ill. (AP) — A former contestant on the long-running television game show “Family Feud” has been charged with first-degree murder and home invasion in the slaying of his estranged wife in western Illinois.

Timothy Bliefnick, 39, pleaded not guilty Friday afternoon at his arraignment in Adams County Circuit Court in Quincy, according to court records.

Bliefnick was indicted Thursday by a county grand jury, KHQA-TV reported.

The body of Rebecca Bliefnick, 41, was found by a family member inside her Quincy home after she failed to pick up her children from school. She had been shot multiple times.

Timothy Bliefnick was arrested March 13. His Quincy home was searched March 1.

The couple was separated and going through divorce proceedings, the television station reported from court records.

A restraining order had been filed against Timothy Bliefnick, who also filed one against his estranged wife.

In 2020, Timothy Bliefnick and some of his family members appeared on ABC’s “Family Feud,” KHQA reported.

One of the questions asked by host Steve Harvey was, “What was the biggest mistake you made at your wedding?” Bliefnick answered “I do.” He immediately told Harvey “not mine to say, not mine to say. I love my wife.” He also said, “I’m going to get in trouble for that, aren’t I?” Harvey responded, “It’s going to be a lot of hell to pay at your house.” Bliefnick’s answer was second on the board with 20 out of 100 people polled giving the same answer. Getting “sloshed” was No. 1 with 30 answers.

A status conference will be held April 12 and a motion hearing has been scheduled for April 20.

The Associated Press left a message Friday afternoon seeking comment from Timothy Bliefnick.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

