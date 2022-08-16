trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Fox News gets into movies with story from romance novelist

by The Associated Press - 08/16/22 2:53 PM ET

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News is getting into the movies by producing its first feature film, an adaptation of “The Shell Collector” from romance novelist Nancy Naigle.

The movie, which debuts Sept. 1, is the first of four films planned over the next year on the Fox Nation streaming service, the network said Tuesday. The next film will be timed for the holidays.

“The Shell Collector” is described as a heartwarming story about a widow with two children who attempts to find a new life in their seaside town following the death of her husband. Caitlin Clark, Christopher Russell and Jennifer Higgins are featured actors in the film, produced with Cartel Pictures.

Fox follows CNN, which has its own active CNN Films division that makes documentaries.

Several of Naigle’s holiday books have been made into movies by the Hallmark Channel.

Tags

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Pence condemns attacks on FBI after ...
  2. Fetterman campaign raises $500K in ...
  3. FBI search cements Trump’s hold on ...
  4. James Carville: Trump scandal could ...
  5. Tucker Carlson: Trump ...
  6. Demings up by 4 points in challenge ...
  7. Tim Kaine’s role on abortion bill ...
  8. Trump’s declassification claim may ...
  9. New Kushner book panned in New York ...
  10. Feds cut Colorado River allocation to ...
  11. Cardona says student loan borrowers ...
  12. Cheney says she’s ‘thinking ...
  13. Trump GOP electors ask for ...
  14. Five questions about Liz Cheney’s ...
  15. Elon Musk featured at Kevin ...
  16. US must arm Ukraine now, before ...
  17. Former Romney strategist: GOP is ...
  18. Despite primary ouster, expect to see ...
Load more

Video

See all Video