trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

George Chauncey wins $500,000 Library of Congress award

by The Associated Press - 06/22/22 5:05 AM ET

NEW YORK (AP) — Historian George Chauncey has received a $500,000 lifetime achievement award from the Library of Congress, the John W. Kluge Prize, the first time the honor has gone to a scholar in LGBTQ studies.

The prize is given for achievement in the study of humanity. Chauncey, a professor of American history at Columbia University, is known for such books as “Gay New York” and “Why Marriage? The History Shaping Today’s Debate over Gay Equality.”

“Professor Chauncey’s trailblazing career gave us all better insight into, and understanding of, the LGBTQ+ community and history,” Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden said in a statement released Wednesday. “His work that helped transform our nation’s attitudes and laws, epitomizes the Kluge Center’s mission to support research at the intersection of the humanities and public policy.”

The Kluge prize is named for the late philanthropist and television mogul. Previous winners include Drew Gilpin Faust and John Hope Franklin.

“I am deeply honored to receive the Kluge Prize,” Chauncey said in a statement, “and grateful that the Library of Congress has recognized the importance and vibrancy of the field of LGBTQ history.”

Tags

Most Popular

  1. The media bubble is real: Study shows ...
  2. Jan. 6 committee delays hearing ...
  3. Here are the 14 GOP senators who ...
  4. Women for Trump co-founder and Jan. 6 ...
  5. Biden can​​’t escape questions ...
  6. GOP senator suffers ...
  7. Andrew Gillum, 2018 Florida governor ...
  8. Senators hail ‘bipartisan ...
  9. Democrats face warning signs over ...
  10. American Airlines to drop service to ...
  11. Fox anchor: Jan. 6 witnesses ...
  12. Live coverage: Arizona Speaker Rusty ...
  13. Trump says ‘go to the ...
  14. Trump says it’s ‘not even a ...
  15. Is Biden still considering student ...
  16. The Ukraine war response is fast ...
  17. Biden signs cyber bills into law
  18. Five takeaways from races in Alabama, ...
Load more

Video

See all Video