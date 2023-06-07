trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

George Winston, million-selling pianist known for his melodic style, dead at age 73

by AP - 06/07/23 1:00 PM ET
by AP - 06/07/23 1:00 PM ET
FILE - George Winston makes an adjustment on his piano during a sound check before his performance at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts in Cerritos, Calif., on Nov. 4, 2004. Winston, the Grammy-winning pianist who blended jazz, classical, folk and other stylings on such million-selling albums as “Autumn,” “Winter Into Spring” and “December,” died Sunday, June 4, 2023, after a 10-year battle with cancer. He was 73. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)
FILE – George Winston makes an adjustment on his piano during a sound check before his performance at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts in Cerritos, Calif., on Nov. 4, 2004. Winston, the Grammy-winning pianist who blended jazz, classical, folk and other stylings on such million-selling albums as “Autumn,” “Winter Into Spring” and “December,” died Sunday, June 4, 2023, after a 10-year battle with cancer. He was 73. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — George Winston, the Grammy-winning pianist who blended jazz, classical, folk and other stylings on such million-selling albums as “Autumn,” “Winter Into Spring” and “December,” has died at age 73.

According to an announcement on his website www.georgewinston.com, confirmed by a spokesman, Winston died Sunday after a 10-year battle with cancer.

“Throughout his cancer treatments, George continued to write and record new music, and he stayed true to his greatest passion: performing for live audiences while raising funds for Feeding America to help fight the national hunger crisis along with donating proceeds from each of his concerts to local food banks,” a statement on his website reads.

His most recent album, “Night,” came out last year.

Winston was a native of Hart, Michigan, who grew up in Montana, Florida and Mississippi and drew upon influences ranging from Fats Waller to the Doors. He released more than a dozen solo piano albums, along with soundtracks for the TV miniseries “This Is America, Charlie Brown” and “The Velveteen Rabbit,” which featured Meryl Streep’s narration of the children’s classic. His 1995 release “Forest” won a Grammy for best New Age recording, while his Doors tribute “Night Divides the Day” received a Grammy nomination in 2004 for best contemporary instrumental album.

“I came up with the melodic style that I play in 1971, and I have always called it ‘Folk Piano,’ (or more accurately ‘Rural Folk Piano’), since it is melodic and not complicated in its approach, like folk guitar picking and folk songs, and has a rural sensibility,” reads a quote from a “Q & A” section on his web site.

“I just play the songs the best I can, inspired by the seasons and the topographies and regions, and, occasionally, by sociological elements, and try to improve as a player over time.”

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. California, Texas make legal moves against Florida migrant flights
  2. Political world braces for possible federal indictment of Trump
  3. RFK Jr.’s rising profile sparks Democratic jitters
  4. Pence argues Jan. 6 is disqualifying for Trump as he launches campaign
  5. Christie targets Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner: ‘The grift from this family ...
  6. Chris Licht’s big mistakes
  7. Conservatives revolt against GOP leaders on House floor
  8. ‘Laundering thin innuendo’: White House attacks Comer’s credibility ahead ...
  9. Newsom’s feud with DeSantis turns ugly
  10. Conservatives stun GOP leaders with dramatic mutiny on House floor
  11. ‘Like it’s on fire’: Eastern US faces serious health risks from Canadian ...
  12. Kellyanne Conway: Cornel West's run could tank Biden's reelection prospects
  13. Trump says he has not been told he’s being indicted in federal investigation
  14. Trump lashes out after lawyers meet with DOJ
  15. Judge grants request for George Santos’s bond sponsors to be unsealed
  16. Conservative rebels throw House into limbo
  17. Biden’s fall puts spotlight on GOP’s attacks over president’s age
  18. First episode of ‘Tucker on Twitter’ nets more than 70 million views 
Load more

Video

See all Video