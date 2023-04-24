trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Ginnie Newhart, wife of comedy legend Bob Newhart, dies

by AP - 04/24/23 6:23 PM ET
by AP - 04/24/23 6:23 PM ET
FILE - Actor-comedian Bob Newhart, right and his wife Ginnie attend the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 26, 1985, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Ginnie Newhart, who was married to comedy legend Bob Newhart for six decades and inspired the classic ending of his “Newhart” series, died Sunday, April 23, 2023, according to Bob's publicist. She was 82. (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon, File)
FILE – Actor-comedian Bob Newhart, right and his wife Ginnie attend the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 26, 1985, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Ginnie Newhart, who was married to comedy legend Bob Newhart for six decades and inspired the classic ending of his “Newhart” series, died Sunday, April 23, 2023, according to Bob’s publicist. She was 82. (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ginnie Newhart, who was married to comedy legend Bob Newhart for six decades and inspired the classic ending of his “Newhart” series, has died. She was 82.

Publicist Jerry Digney said Newhart died Sunday in Los Angeles after a long illness. No further details were available. The couple recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.

Ginnie Newhart is credited with providing the idea for the 1990 “Newhart” finale that included a clever callback to her husband’s “The Bob Newhart Show.” The later show, which featured Newhart as a Vermont innkeeper, ended with him waking up in Chicago next to his on-screen wife from “The Bob Newhart Show,” revealing the second series to be dream.

Ginnie Newhart suggested the idea to her husband at a Christmas party that was also attended by Suzanne Pleshette, his on-screen wife in “The Bob Newhart Show.” That series ran for six seasons from 1972 to 1978 and helped cement Bob Newhart’s status as a legend of television comedies.

She is survived by Bob Newhart, 93, their four children, and 10 grandchildren.

The Newharts met on a blind date set up by actor-comedian Buddy Hackett, according to details provided by Digney.

The Newharts were close friends with comedian Don Rickles and his wife Barbara, frequently traveling together. In interviews, the Newharts said laughter was the secret of the longevity of their marriage.

Born Virginia Lillian Quinn, Ginnie Newhart was the daughter of character actor Bill Quinn, who appeared in “The Birds,” “Twilight Zone: The Movie” and had more than 230 other film and television credits.

Digney said a private funeral will be held for Ginnie Newhart.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Five takeaways on Tucker Carlson’s exit from Fox News 
  2. Obama boosts Biden’s reelection bid: ‘Let’s get to work’
  3. Gorsuch sold Colorado property to major law firm head after confirmation: report
  4. Don Lemon’s CNN co-anchors address his firing
  5. Senate GOP bemoans McCarthy plan to punt debt ceiling to election year
  6. DeSantis vs. Disney feud divides GOP over attacks on ‘woke’ companies
  7. Megyn Kelly: Fox News ousting Tucker Carlson ‘terrible move’
  8. Has the media’s ‘big purge’ begun?
  9. Tucker Carlson and Fox News part ways
  10. Haley calls for national ‘consensus’ on abortion
  11. Trump questions why he should participate in GOP primary debates
  12. Manchin threatens to support repeal of Biden’s landmark climate bill 
  13. Five possible reasons Tucker Carlson and Fox News are parting company
  14. Tucker Carlson’s Fox News ouster dismays GOP
  15. RFK Jr.’s longshot presidential bid may still give Biden a headache 
  16. Home prices rise for the first time in months as spring fever hits housing ...
  17. Jordan subpoenas FBI human resources official
  18. Data guru Nate Silver to leave ABC
Load more

Video

See all Video