trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ to debut at TIFF

by The Associated Press - 06/29/22 10:55 AM ET
This image released by Lionsgate shows Daniel Craig in a scene from “Knives Out.” Craig will return as Detective Benoit Blanc in “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” writer-director Rian Johnson’s follow-up to his whodunit hit “Knives Out.” It will premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival. (Claire Folger/Lionsgate via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” writer-director Rian Johnson’s follow-up to his whodunit hit “Knives Out,” will premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival.

The Canadian festival announced Wednesday that “Glass Onion” will make its world premiere at the 47th edition of TIFF, running Sept. 8-18. “Knives Out” also launched in Toronto, in 2019.

While “Knives Out” was released by Lionsgate, Netflix last year bought two sequels for $450 million. The streamer will release the film in late 2022.

In “Glass Onion,” Daniel Craig’s Detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece for a new mystery. It co-stars Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick and Madelyn Cline.

Tags

Most Popular

  1. Kinzinger hits back at Boebert’s ...
  2. SCOTUS just quietly slashed your ...
  3. Fauci says he is experiencing ...
  4. Secret Service pledges response to ...
  5. Boebert says she is ‘tired’ of ...
  6. The next financial hammer to ...
  7. Trump’s electoral scheme allies ...
  8. Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony is ...
  9. Republicans dismiss Hutchinson ...
  10. Raskin on anonymous pushback to ...
  11. These are the least independent ...
  12. Biden plans to nominate anti-abortion ...
  13. Bannon requests trial delay over Jan. ...
  14. Meadows’ image takes a beating from ...
  15. Georgia poll shows Abrams, Kemp tied ...
  16. NBC chief: Maddow pivot away from ...
  17. Mississippi House Speaker says ...
  18. Five takeaways from races in ...
Load more

Video

See all Video