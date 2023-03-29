trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Graphic novelist, 9 other writers win $50,000 Whiting Awards

by AP - 03/29/23 8:00 PM ET
by AP - 03/29/23 8:00 PM ET

NEW YORK (AP) — A graphic novelist based in Hawaii, a reporter for an offshoot of The Economist and a contributor to The New Yorker are among this year’s winners of the Whiting Award, a $50,000 honor given annually to 10 emerging fiction and nonfiction writers.

R. Kikuo Johnson is the first graphic novelist to receive a Whiting since the prize was established in 1985, according to the Whiting Foundation, which announced the awards Wednesday night. Other winners include Linda Kinstler, who writes for The Economist’s 1843 magazine; New Yorker writer Stephania Taladrid; fiction writers Marcia Douglas, Sidik Fofana and Carribean Fragoza; poets Tommye Blount and Ama Codjoe; dramatist Mia Chung and poet-dramatist Emma Wippermann.

“Every year we look to the new Whiting Award winners, writing fearlessly at the edge of imagination, to reveal the pathways of our thought and our acts before we know them ourselves,” Courtney Hodell, Whiting’s director of literary programs, said in a statement. “The prize is meant to create a space of ease in which such transforming work can be made.”

Previous winners include David Foster Wallace, Jeffrey Eugenides and Suzan-Lori Parks.

The Whiting Foundation bestows the awards annually on 10 new writers of fiction, nonfiction, poetry, and drama who show early accomplishment and the promise of making a lasting mark on literary culture.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Yellen says Trump administration ‘decimated’ financial oversight
  2. Texas judge strikes down ObamaCare’s free preventive services requirement
  3. Fox contributor: Trump was ‘absolutely horrific’ during Hannity interview
  4. Tennessee Republican responds to ‘hatred’ over remarks that nothing will ...
  5. House passes GOP-led energy package touted as party’s top priority
  6. Are Americans really pulling back from traditional values?
  7. GOP rift exposed as senators warn McCarthy against Iraq vote
  8. The Memo: Is Alvin Bragg pumping the brakes on Trump case?
  9. McCarthy offers to make Biden ‘soft food’ lunch if he will meet on debt ...
  10. Sanders, Mullin get in back-and-forth over Vermont senator’s net worth during ...
  11. ‘QAnon Shaman’ released from prison, transferred to halfway house
  12. Here is where the debate on Social Security and Medicare stands in Congress
  13. Most in new poll oppose laws restricting drag shows or performances
  14. Hawley, Paul clash on floor over TikTok ban 
  15. Manchin threatens to sue Biden administration if electric vehicle credit ...
  16. Christie ‘tired’ of hearing Trump grievances
  17. A bombshell Biden story — and the media dutifully ignore it
  18. House Democrats vent frustration after Biden reversal on COVID-19 emergency ...
Load more

Video

See all Video