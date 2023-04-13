trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

HARDY, Lainey Wilson lead ACM Awards nominees

by KRISTIN M. HALL, Associated Press - 04/13/23 10:20 AM ET
by KRISTIN M. HALL, Associated Press - 04/13/23 10:20 AM ET
FILE - Hardy appears at the 56th Annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on Nov. 9, 2022. Hardy leads the Academy of Country Music Awards nominees with seven including song of the year for “Wait in the Truck,” featuring Lainey Wilson. The awards show will be held in Frisco, Texas, on May 11, hosted by Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
FILE – Hardy appears at the 56th Annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on Nov. 9, 2022. Hardy leads the Academy of Country Music Awards nominees with seven including song of the year for “Wait in the Truck,” featuring Lainey Wilson. The awards show will be held in Frisco, Texas, on May 11, hosted by Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country artist HARDY drove the success of his hit song “Wait in the Truck” with Lainey Wilson all the way to the Academy of Country Music Awards, where he is the leading nominee.

And his duet partner was not far behind, as “Yellowstone” actor and singer-songwriter Wilson earned six nominations including female artist of the year and album of the year during nominations announced Thursday.

The awards show will be held in Frisco, Texas, on May 11, hosted by Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks and airing on Prime Video.

Among Hardy’s seven nominations are two in the song of the year category: “Wait in the Truck” and “Sand in My Boots,” a song performed by Morgan Wallen and co-written by HARDY, Ashley Gorley and Josh Osborne.

The most awarded artist in ACM history made another record when Miranda Lambert received her 17th female artist of the year nomination. She surpassed Reba McEntire, who had 16 nominations in that category, and Lambert, the Texas native, has four other nominations this year, including entertainer of the year and album of the year for the critical favorite “Palomino.”

Nominees for entertainer of the year include Lambert, Wallen, Luke Combs, Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Chris Stapleton and Carrie Underwood. Ashley McBryde and Jon Pardi are nominated alongside Wilson, Combs and Lambert for album of the year.

Female artist of the year nominees are Kelsea Ballerini, Lambert, McBryde, Carly Pearce and Wilson. Male artist of the year nominees are Brown, Combs, Jordan Davis, Stapleton and Wallen.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Hunter Biden is out from the shadows
  2. Supreme Court refuses to stop $6 billion student loan debt settlement
  3. GOP lawmakers seek to cut off funding to Bragg, other prosecutors
  4. 100 days in power: House GOP honeymoon may be over
  5. Donald Trump Jr. blasts DeSantis for ‘campaigning in Ohio’ amid Florida ...
  6. 2024 Republicans descend upon NRA convention under shadow of mass shootings
  7. Dianne Feinstein faces down Democratic firestorm
  8. What we know about suspected Pentagon leaker Jack Teixeira
  9. Swalwell on Greene over leak remark: ‘This wouldn’t be the first time she ...
  10. Feinstein asks for Judiciary replacement after calls for resignation
  11. Here are the 7 biggest revelations from the US leaks so far
  12. Pelosi on calls for Feinstein to resign: ‘I’ve never seen them go after a ...
  13. Greene defends accused Ukraine documents leaker
  14. Jordan brands Alvin Bragg’s case against Trump as ‘interference’ in ...
  15. When will we restart federal student loan payments?
  16. What happens if Feinstein resigns?
  17. Key House GOP caucus releases debt ceiling priorities
  18. LGBTQ, immigrant advocates warn against travel to Florida
Load more

Video

See all Video