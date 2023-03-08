trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Harry & Meghan’s daughter christened, will use royal title

by BY DANICA KIRKA, Associated Press - 03/08/23 1:25 PM ET
by BY DANICA KIRKA, Associated Press - 03/08/23 1:25 PM ET

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry and his wife Meghan announced Wednesday that their daughter had been christened in a private ceremony in California, publicly calling her a princess and revealing for the first time that they will use royal titles for their children.

Princess Lilibet Diana, who turns two in June, was baptized on Friday by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor, Harry and Meghan said in a statement. Lilibet’s title and that of her brother, Archie, who will be four in May, will be updated on the Buckingham Palace website later.

The announcement marked the first time that the children’s titles had been used in public.

The question of the children’s titles took center stage two years ago during Harry and Meghan’s television interview with Oprah Winfrey. Meghan, who is biracial, said that when she was pregnant with Archie “they” — presumably the palace — “were saying they didn’t want him to be a prince … which would be different from protocol.”

Meghan suggested that this was because Archie was the royal family’s “first member of color” and would have marked the first time a royal grandchild wasn’t given the same title as the other grandchildren.

At the time, royal experts said Meghan’s comments appeared to be based on a misunderstanding of the way royal titles are conferred.

Titles are conferred in line with a decree issued by King George V in 1917 that limits the titles of prince and princess to the male-line grandchildren of the sovereign.

As long as the late Queen Elizabeth II was alive, Harry and his older brother, Prince William, were the sovereign’s grandchildren. Harry and William’s children, as great grandchildren, didn’t receive the titles automatically.

But Elizabeth had the power to amend the rules, and in 2012 she decreed that the children of Prince William and his wife, Catherine, would be princes and princesses. This decree didn’t apply to Harry and Meghan.

However, the situation changed when King Charles III ascended the throne on the death of his mother last September. William and Harry are the king’s sons, meaning their offspring are now royal grandchildren and so entitled to be known as prince and princess.

Nonetheless, they have remained a plain “master” and “miss” on the Buckingham Palace website for the past six months.

Tags

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Biden’s budget proposes tax hikes on wealthy to reduce deficit, shore up ...
  2. ‘Shut your mouth’: GOP senator clashes with union leader during hearing
  3. Artificial intelligence will destroy ‘laptop class’ workers
  4. Trump attorney admits misrepresenting evidence of election fraud
  5. La Niña is officially over, NOAA announces: What does that mean?
  6. GOP senators in dark on details of McConnell’s condition 
  7. Biden lays down first marker in fiscal talks with McCarthy 
  8. Sparks fly in first Chicago mayoral runoff debate as candidates trade barbs
  9. House GOP organizing trip to see jailed Jan. 6 defendants, led by Marjorie ...
  10. Most in new poll view ‘woke’ as positive term
  11. 33 Senate Democrats join Republicans to block DC crime bill
  12. Federal judge rules Biden’s border parole policy illegal
  13. Trump to release $99 book of his letters, including Nixon, Hillary Clinton
  14. Biden set to unveil more than $2 trillion in tax hikes in budget 
  15. McConnell hospitalized after fall in DC
  16. Carlson shows two sides to his views on Trump, supporters
  17. House Democrats denounce GOP COVID witness as having racist views
  18. Three things to know about what critics are calling Mississippi’s ‘Jim ...
Load more

Video

See all Video