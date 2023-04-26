trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Hawks playoff win pushes Janet Jackson concert back 1 day

by AP - 04/26/23 12:19 AM ET
by AP - 04/26/23 12:19 AM ET
FILE - Janet Jackson poses in the press room during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Nov. 5, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The Atlanta Hawks are still alive in the playoffs and that will force fans planning to attend Jackson's concert in the city this week to wait a day to see the music star. The Hawks' win over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night, April 25, 2023, means that State Farm Arena is double-booked for Thursday night, April 27. Live Nation says Jackson’s concert will be postponed until Friday,. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
FILE – Janet Jackson poses in the press room during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Nov. 5, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The Atlanta Hawks are still alive in the playoffs and that will force fans planning to attend Jackson’s concert in the city this week to wait a day to see the music star. The Hawks’ win over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night, April 25, 2023, means that State Farm Arena is double-booked for Thursday night, April 27. Live Nation says Jackson’s concert will be postponed until Friday,. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks are still alive in the playoffs and that will force fans planning to attend Janet Jackson’s concert in the city this week to wait a day to see the music star.

The Hawks rallied to beat the Boston Celtics 119-117 in Game 5 of their playoff matchup on Tuesday night, sending the series back to Atlanta for Game 6.

It means that State Farm Arena is double-booked for Thursday night. The casualty will be Jackson’s concert, Live Nation said in a statement following the the team’s victory.

It will be moved to Friday. All tickets for Thursday’s show will be honored for Friday night. Refunds will be available at the point of purchase for those who are unable to change their plans.

Doors for Jackson’s show Friday will open at 6:30 p.m. and the concert will begin at 7:45 p.m.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Senators unveil bipartisan proposal to require Supreme Court to adopt code of ...
  2. GOP leaders blink, make last-minute changes to debt bill
  3. House GOP inches closer to winning votes for debt ceiling package
  4. Tucker Carlson’s disparaging comments about Fox leaders led to his ...
  5. Disney sues DeSantis, alleging harm to its business
  6. Why some Republicans see Carlson’s departure as a good thing
  7. Michigan GOP faces existential crisis: ‘The state party is dead’
  8. The human cost of McCarthy’s debt ceiling demands would be catastrophic
  9. Audio shows Cruz outlining plan to Fox News to delay 2020 election certification
  10. Five takeaways on Tucker Carlson’s exit from Fox News 
  11. What’s in Tucker Carlson’s future? Plenty of options
  12. House GOP leaders hit snags as members harden ‘no’ votes on debt limit bill
  13. Fox’s Kilmeade presses GOP party chief on Trump skipping debates
  14. Markey calls for Clarence Thomas to resign: ‘reputation is unsalvageable’
  15. Don Lemon’s CNN co-anchors address his firing
  16. Flooding from melting snow closes most of Yosemite National Park
  17. ‘Reckless’: Biden veto threat looms over GOP debt ceiling bill, White House ...
  18. Robert Reich urges secretaries of state to refuse to put Trump’s name on 2024 ...
Load more

Video

See all Video