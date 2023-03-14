trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ season finale draws in a series high

by KARENA PHAN, Associated Press - 03/14/23 9:11 AM ET
by KARENA PHAN, Associated Press - 03/14/23 9:11 AM ET

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “The Last of Us” fans set another rating record for the season one finale of the apocalyptic, mushroom-infected zombie video game adaptation. Despite airing against the Oscars Sunday night, HBO said the season finale drew in 8.2 million viewers.

Viewership for “The Last of Us” has consistently grown throughout the season. The series has not only won over gamers with high expectations but also critics and people who aren’t familiar with the game.

The series premiere drew 4.7 million viewers in the U.S., based on Nielsen and HBO data, making for HBO’s second-largest debut, behind “House of the Dragon.” Outside of the U.S., “The Last of Us” is now the most-watched show in the history of HBO Max in both Europe and Latin America, HBO said.

As viewers watch episodes on the streaming platforms days after the episodes air, the numbers for the series will continue to increase. The series is now averaging 30.4 million viewers across its first six episodes, with the first episode approaching 40 million viewers in the U.S., HBO said.

HBO did concede to the ratings behemoth that is the Super Bowl, dropping the fifth episode of “The Last of Us” on HBO Max and HBO On Demand early last month on the Friday before the big game on Feb. 12. But the ratings for episode five were still strong, with 11.6 million viewers from Friday through Sunday.

The series finale ended with Joel making some difficult and controversial decisions that left viewers wondering what was next for protagonists Ellie (Bella Ramsey) and Joel (Pedro Pascal). While not much has been officially announced about the second season, fans of the video game know about “The Last of Us Part II” and are eagerly anticipating how the game will be adapted for season two.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Nastiest primary yet? Trump raises question with DeSantis attack
  2. Silicon Valley, Signature banks lobbied hard to loosen bank rules
  3. Michigan Senate votes to repeal right-to-work law in victory for organized labor
  4. Biden bank rescue provokes GOP uproar
  5. New Florida bill would ban diversity, inclusion programs on university campuses
  6. Wellesley College students vote to admit trans men and nonbinary applicants
  7. These Republicans have pushed back against DeSantis’s Ukraine comments
  8. Trump says everyone who sent him letters in new book ‘kissed my a–‘
  9. GOP fears Mastriano redux as party zeroes in on McCormick in Pennsylvania
  10. Biden seeks to make Freedom Caucus his foil — and the face of the GOP 
  11. Airline investigating after flight attendants allegedly fight over ...
  12. Moody’s weighs downgrade for six US banks following SVB collapse
  13. Why the US is going full throttle on hypersonic missiles
  14. Giant seaweed blob twice the width of the US takes aim at Florida
  15. Jen Psaki knocks Tucker Carlson for treating his audience ‘like they’re ...
  16. Service member found dead in Pentagon parking lot
  17. Spring break: What to know about Mexico’s ‘do not travel’ warnings
  18. Will the Supreme Court read the Heroes Act (authorizing Biden’s student loan ...
Load more

Video

See all Video