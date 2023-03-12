trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

How to watch (and stream) the 2023 Oscars

by The Associated Press - 03/12/23 7:43 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 03/12/23 7:43 AM ET

LOS ANGELES (AP) — It’s almost time for the Oscars.

Here’s what you need to know about how to watch and stream the 2023 Oscars live:

WHAT TIME DO THE OSCARS START? The Oscars begin at 8 p.m. ET and air on ABC, which is available with an antenna or through cable and satellite providers. WHAT IF I WANT TO STREAM THE OSCARS? For cord cutters, the show can be streamed with a subscription to Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV, AT&T TV and Fubo TV.

I DON’T LIVE IN THE U.S. HOW CAN I WATCH THE OSCARS? Trying to watch the show outside the United States? The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has a handy guide about which channels in more than 200 countries will broadcast the show.

WHAT ABOUT THE RED CARPET? There’s much more of the Oscar experience that can be watched and streamed. The Oscars red carpet, a major fashion event in its own right, starts at 3:30 p.m. Eastern. The Oscars’ official pre-show begins at 1:30 p.m. on YouTube. The Associated Press will livestream the first 90 minutes of arrivals on YouTube as well. The venerable fashion breakdowns by E! will start at 6 p.m. Eastern, and ABC will have its own coverage on air and on ABC News Live.

IS THERE ANY WAY TO WATCH THE OSCARS AFTER PARTIES? Once the show is over, it’s time for the stars to party. Vanity Fair throws the quintessential Oscars afterparty — it’s where Will Smith and family danced the night away after the infamous Slap moment and best actor win last year. The AP will livestream stars arriving for the show beginning at 11 p.m. ET on YouTube.

STILL NEED TO CATCH UP ON A FEW OSCAR-NOMINATED MOVIES? There’s still (barely) time to stream one of the nominees, skim key storylines going into the show or dive deeper in the four acting categories: actor, actress, supporting actor and supporting actress. Or you could brush up on your trivia ahead of the show or see what AP’s film writers predict will win Sunday.

___

For more coverage of this year’s Academy Awards, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/academy-awards

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Biden’s $5 trillion tax gambit catches Congress by surprise 
  2. Five things to know about the Iran-Saudi deal brokered by China
  3. Boebert praises high rural teen birth rates while announcing first grandchild
  4. Permanent daylight saving time? Where efforts to ‘lock the clocks’ stand
  5. Pence says Jan. 6 was ‘disgrace’ and ‘history will hold Trump ...
  6. New study on monkeys using stone tools raises questions about evolution
  7. Carlson comes up short on Jan. 6 bombshells 
  8. Swalwell hits Jordan at hearing over subpoena compliance: ‘Quite rich’
  9. Trump indictment? Possibility throws wrench into campaign plans
  10. Who wants to live in the United States of Florida?
  11. China-brokered Iran-Saudi deal raises red flags for US
  12. Hutchinson calls Manhattan probe ‘a distraction,’ says Trump should end ...
  13. Biden selects new Air Force One design after discarding Trump’s
  14. Post-decency politics: House Democrats use a hearing to attack free speech and ...
  15. Walgreens gets dragged into abortion war
  16. Elvis’ private jet arrives in Florida; new owner to transform it
  17. GOP House member introduces bill to allow congressional employees to store ...
  18. 5 things to know about the Silicon Valley Bank collapse
Load more

Video

See all Video