AP Entertainment

Jazz Fest’s Saturday opening delayed by weather

by AP - 05/06/23 2:52 PM ET
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The gates opened about an hour later than usual for the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival after a line of strong thunderstorms, with wind gusts of up to 60 mph (about 97 kph), prompted organizers to delay Saturday’s opening.

Fans gradually began to move onto the field at the Fair Grounds Race Course about 12:15 p.m. after rain pelted the city for most of the morning.

The festival is in its final weekend for its 2023 two-week run. Saturday’s scheduled performers include the rock band Dead and Company, R&B singer/musician H.E.R, the alternative folk band The Lumineers, jazz trumpeter Terence Blanchard, featuring The E Collective and Turtle Island Quartet, blues singer Keb’ Mo and gospel artist Anthony Brown and the group therAPy.

The festival’s final day is Sunday.

