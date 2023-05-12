trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Jonas Brothers release new album, plan to prioritize mental health on upcoming tour

by SIAN WATSON, Associated Press - 05/12/23 1:03 PM ET
by SIAN WATSON, Associated Press - 05/12/23 1:03 PM ET
Nick Jonas, from left, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas of the Jonas Brothers perform on NBC's Today show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, May 12, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
Nick Jonas, from left, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas of the Jonas Brothers perform on NBC’s Today show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, May 12, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

After two decades in the spotlight, the Jonas Brothers are still chasing butterflies.

Joe, Kevin and Nick Jonas are releasing their sixth studio record “The Album” on Friday, before embarking on an U.S. tour in August. Nick says the band of brothers are putting themselves in new positions so they can feel “butterflies and excitement” before stepping onstage.

One of those butterfly moments will come when the trio kicks off their tour at Yankee Stadium on Aug. 12.

“It’s our favorite baseball team’s stadium for our entire lives,” Nick says. “We got to go and kind of go to a game and meet some of the players about a month ago. And we were just looking around, thinking the 10-year-old version of us that was sitting up in the highest nosebleed section seat would not believe that we’re going to play this place twice.”

All three band members now have young families and Joe says this means the brothers are “quicker to return home” after touring. But that doesn’t mean that they are any less excited about hitting the road.

“We’re treating this like the best tour we’ve ever done. And I think, we intend to make it that experience for fans as well,” Joe says.

They’re also looking forward to hanging out as brothers too, with Nick saying that touring “doesn’t feel like work.”

The tour will criss-cross the U.S. from mid-August until October, with the trio being ultra careful to avoid burnout. The band’s physical and mental health is a priority, says Joe, who believes they can look after themselves and have “a blast while doing it.”

“We’ve been burnt out before and then you’re like, ‘I still got 20 more shows on this tour,’” he says. “So we all have our own perspective ways of going about that, and we just make sure that that’s prioritized and also that we think the three of us are communicating as best as we can.”

The brothers have set aside a period for family after the release and promo duties for “The Album,” before gearing up to tour in August.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Former Trump prosecutor slams GOP ‘political theater,’ takes the Fifth at ...
  2. Frustration at CNN boils over with Trump town hall 
  3. Law school graduates turn their backs on Adams during commencement address
  4. GOP senators disavow Trump on debt ceiling, signaling growing rift
  5. Trump shares fake video of Anderson Cooper reacting to CNN town hall
  6. Newsom announces California budget deficit much larger than previously expected
  7. Garcia introduces ‘Honoring All Families’ resolution after Marjorie Taylor ...
  8. FBI declines GOP subpoena on Biden ‘alleged criminal scheme’
  9. Sununu knocks GOP voters at Trump town hall: ‘It was embarassing’
  10. Suddenly, a Biden-Trump rematch doesn’t seem so inevitable
  11. Flesh-eating ‘zombie drug’ saturating Los Angeles streets, officials say
  12. McCarthy says he’ll call FBI director over subpoena in Biden probe
  13. DOJ seeks to stop Trump deposition in Strzok, Page lawsuit
  14. Head of NSA, Cyber Command expected to resign
  15. Title 42 explained: What is it, why is it ending, what’s next?
  16. Here are the top four areas of debt ceiling compromise the GOP is eyeing
  17. Former Trump probe prosecutor invokes the Fifth at deposition 
  18. Federal judge blocks Biden move to release migrants on ‘parole’ just ahead ...
Load more

Video

See all Video