trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Kaley Cuoco, Chris Messina star in ‘Based on a True Story,’ a tale of a killer idea that goes awry

by ALICIA RANCILIO, Associated Press - 06/06/23 11:27 AM ET
by ALICIA RANCILIO, Associated Press - 06/06/23 11:27 AM ET
Kaley Cuoco, a cast member in the Peacock series "Based on a True Story," poses for a portrait, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at the London Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Kaley Cuoco, a cast member in the Peacock series “Based on a True Story,” poses for a portrait, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at the London Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

In the new Peacock series “ Based on a True Story,” debuting Thursday, Kaley Cuoco plays Ava, a woman obsessed with true crime. She consumes these dark stories all day, analyzes the cases with her friends and murder-centric podcasts help lull her to sleep at night.

“Do we have to wake up to murder every morning?” her husband Nathan, played by Chris Messina, asks in a scene.

The series highlights an explosion of coverage of true crime in recent years. It is the subject of podcasts, documentary series, books, and social media posts where amateur sleuths breathlessly weigh in on the latest crime du jour.

In “Based on a True Story,” Ava hatches a plan to start a podcast — hosted by the couple — to interview a serial killer. She is confident that it will be lucrative and add excitement into their otherwise middle-aged monotony.

The choices made by Ava and Nathan in the series, argues Cuoco, are similar to the subjects of actual true crime stories whose fate is determined by one bad decision.

“It happens all the time,” said Cuoco. “That’s why this was very believable to me. They are in a desperate situation, make a really ridiculous choice out of desperation and end up in a very bad place. In my opinion, they’re as bad as the killer by the end of this,” she said.

Cuoco admits to being a fan of true crime herself and likens it to “looking at an accident” on the road. “We’re rubberneckers,” she said.

Co-star Liana Liberato, who plays Ava’s younger sister, has a list of true crime podcasts to recommend. “Some of my favorites are ‘S-Town’, ‘Root of Evil’, ‘ To Live and Die in LA. ‘ I’m a little too obsessed. I relate very much to Kaley’s character,” Liberato said.

She’s not the only one. On the morning of the cast’s interviews, Priscilla Quintana, who plays Ava’s friend Ruby on the show, woke extra early and tuned into, what else but true crime.

“I woke up at 4:30 a.m., and I didn’t have to be here until like seven, so I cleaned my whole kitchen (and) listened to the newest episode of ‘Crime Junkie.’ Why is it the first thing I do when I wake up in the morning,” she wondered aloud.

In one episode, Cuoco and Messina’s characters attend CrimeCon in Las Vegas — which is similar to Comic-Con but for fans of true crime. It’s an actual event, by the way, that will be held later this year in Orlando.

“I see the addiction of it,” Messina said who doesn’t seek out the genre but can get caught up by an episode of say, “ Dateline,” like the rest of us. He likes to use it as his own mental exercise to be prepared if things go south. “For me, it’s always a nice puzzle to figure out how people got into this situation and how can I not. And if I do, how can I be saved?”

___

Follow Alicia Rancilio at http://www.twitter.com/aliciar

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Stunning UFO crash retrieval allegations deemed ‘credible,’ ‘urgent’ 
  2. Republicans buckle down for what could be marathon blockade
  3. GOP sees conflict of interest in Trump indictment
  4. Biden vetoes measure overturning student loan forgiveness plan
  5. Mexico to explore ‘legal and diplomatic measures’ over Florida’s migrant ...
  6. Here’s what we know about the 7 counts Trump is facing in classified ...
  7. Dems accuse GOP’s FBI witness of lying to Congress, refer matter to Garland
  8. House cancels votes for rest of week amid floor ‘chaos’
  9. House floor paralyzed by conservative revolt
  10. George Conway calls Trump indictment in documents case ‘absolutely historic’
  11. California, Texas make legal moves against Florida migrant flights
  12. Why Chris Licht didn’t stand a chance
  13. Trump admits on tape he didn’t declassify ‘secret information’: CNN
  14. What 2024 GOP candidates are saying about Trump’s indictment
  15. RFK Jr.’s rising profile sparks Democratic jitters
  16. Democrats call for DHS inspector general to resign over deleted text messages
  17. GOP warns of pushback ahead of looming Trump indictment
  18. Trump indictment talk puts spotlight on frayed Meadows relationship
Load more

Video

See all Video