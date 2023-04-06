trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

King Charles III supports probe into monarchy’s slave ties

by AP - 04/06/23 12:08 PM ET
by AP - 04/06/23 12:08 PM ET
FILE - Britain's King Charles III stands in front of the plane after arriving at Berlin Airport in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, March 29, 2023. King Charles III for the first time has signaled support for research into the British monarchy’s ties to slavery. A Buckingham Palace spokesperson made the announcement Thursday, April 6 after a document showed an ancestor of his with shares in a slave-trading company. (Britta Pedersen/dpa via AP, File)
FILE – Britain’s King Charles III stands in front of the plane after arriving at Berlin Airport in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, March 29, 2023. King Charles III for the first time has signaled support for research into the British monarchy’s ties to slavery. A Buckingham Palace spokesperson made the announcement Thursday, April 6 after a document showed an ancestor of his with shares in a slave-trading company. (Britta Pedersen/dpa via AP, File)

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III for the first time has signaled support for research into the British monarchy’s ties to slavery after a document showed an ancestor with shares in a slave-trading company, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said Thursday.

Charles takes the issue “profoundly seriously” and academics will be given access to the royal collection and archives, the palace said.

The statement was in response to an article in The Guardian newspaper that revealed a document showing that the deputy governor of the slave-trading Royal African Company transferred 1,000 pounds of shares in the business to King William III in 1689.

The newspaper reported on the document as part of a series of stories on royal wealth and finances, as well as the monarchy’s connection to slavery.

Charles ascended to the throne last year after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. His coronation is planned for May 6.

Charles and his eldest son, Prince William, have expressed their sorrow over slavery but haven’t acknowledged the crown’s connections to the trade.

The king has said he’s trying to deepen his understanding of “slavery’s enduring impact” that runs deep in the Commonwealth, an international grouping of countries made up mostly of former British colonies.

During a ceremony that marked Barbados becoming a republic two years ago, Charles referred to “the darkest days of our past and the appalling atrocity of slavery, which forever stains our history.” English settlers used African slaves to turn the island into a wealthy sugar colony.

The research into the monarchy’s ties to slavery is co-sponsored by Historic Royal Palaces and Manchester University and is expected to be completed by 2026.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Supreme Court rules West Virginia transgender athletes can compete on female ...
  2. Bragg hits back at House GOP over subpoena for ex-prosecutor in Trump case
  3. McConnell lets an indicted Trump twist in the wind
  4. Ocasio-Cortez calls for Thomas impeachment after report of undisclosed gifts ...
  5. House GOP probe into Trump indictment spurs new battle
  6. King Charles’s ‘Harry and Meghan problem’ grows as coronation nears
  7. ‘Traumatized’ Harvard students held at gunpoint by campus security in ...
  8. Senate Judiciary chair: Committee ‘will act’ on alleged misconduct by Thomas
  9. Lake Mead water level rises, defies projections
  10. Jordan subpoenas former prosecutor in Trump hush money investigation
  11. Trump’s call to defund DOJ, FBI puts Senate, House GOP at odds 
  12. North Korea warns US, South Korea military drills escalate tension to ‘brink ...
  13. Biden vetoes congressional bid to undo his water regulations
  14. Tennessee House expels two Democratic lawmakers after gun violence protest
  15. While pinning Trump case to campaign laws, Bragg eyes a backup plan
  16. READ: Pentagon’s Afghanistan withdrawal report to Congress
  17. Democrats express outrage over Clarence Thomas luxury travel report
  18. Kid Rock shoots Bud Light cans after company partners with transgender woman
Load more

Video

See all Video