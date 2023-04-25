trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Ed Sheeran testifies in ‘Let’s Get It On’ copyright suit

by DEEPTI HAJELA, Associated Press - 04/25/23 8:40 PM ET
by DEEPTI HAJELA, Associated Press - 04/25/23 8:40 PM ET
Ed Sheeran walks into Manhattan federal court, Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in New York. The heirs of Ed Townsend, Marvin Gaye's co-writer of the 1973 soul classic, sued Sheeran, alleging the English pop star's hit 2014 tune has “striking similarities” to “Let's Get It On” and “overt common elements” that violate their copyright. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)
Ed Sheeran walks into Manhattan federal court, Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in New York. The heirs of Ed Townsend, Marvin Gaye’s co-writer of the 1973 soul classic, sued Sheeran, alleging the English pop star’s hit 2014 tune has “striking similarities” to “Let’s Get It On” and “overt common elements” that violate their copyright. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

NEW YORK (AP) — Ed Sheeran took the witness stand in a New York courtroom Tuesday to deny allegations that his hit song “Thinking Out Loud” ripped off Marvin Gaye’s soul classic “Let’s Get It On.”

Sheeran, 32, was called to testify in the civil trial by the heirs of Ed Townsend, Gaye’s co-writer on the 1973 soul classic. The family has accused the English star of violating their copyright, claiming his 2014 hit bore “striking similarities” and “overt common elements” to the famed Gaye track.

Sheeran, in a dark suit and tie, was adamant that he had come up with the song himself. His testimony was at times contentious, as he sparred during cross-examination with the plaintiff’s attorney, Keisha Rice.

In response to video footage played in the courtroom that showed the musician segueing on stage between the two songs, Sheeran said it was “quite simple to weave in and out of songs” that are in the same key.

“I’d be an idiot to stand on a stage in front of 20,000 people and do that,” Sheeran said about the accusation that he copied songs.

Earlier in the day, a lawyer for Townsend’s heirs, Ben Crump, had told jurors that the merging of the two songs was tantamount to “a confession.”

“We have a smoking gun,” he said of the concert footage showing Sheeran flipping between the two songs.

Crump said the case was about “giving credit where credit is due.”

Sheeran looked on as his lawyer, Ilene Farkas, insisted that Sheeran and a co-writer, Amy Wadge, wrote their song independently and did not steal from Townsend and Gaye.

She said they “created this heartfelt song without copying ‘Let’s Get It On.’”

The chord progression and basic building blocks in Sheeran’s song are frequently used, and didn’t appear first in “Let’s Get It On,” his lawyer said.

“Let’s Get It On” has been heard in countless films and commercials and garnered hundreds of millions of streams, spins and radio plays since it came out in 1973. “Thinking Out Loud” won a Grammy for song of the year in 2016.

The lawsuit was filed in 2017. The trial is expected to last up to two weeks.

Townsend, who also wrote the 1958 R&B doo-wop hit “For Your Love,” was a singer, songwriter and lawyer. He died in 2003.

Kathryn Townsend Griffin, his daughter, is the plaintiff leading the lawsuit.

“I think Mr. Sheeran is a great artist with a great future,” she said in her testimony, adding that she didn’t want it to get to this point of the case. “But I have to protect my father’s legacy.”

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House GOP leaders hit snags as members harden ‘no’ votes on debt limit bill
  2. Five takeaways on Tucker Carlson’s exit from Fox News 
  3. Tuberville blocks Warren’s attempt to begin advancing 184 military ...
  4. Markey calls for Clarence Thomas to resign: ‘reputation is unsalvageable’
  5. Tucker Carlson and Fox News part ways
  6. Has the media’s ‘big purge’ begun?
  7. Don Lemon’s CNN co-anchors address his firing
  8. RNC’s AI-generated Biden attack ad puzzles pundits, Democrats
  9. Why plunging tax receipts are raising fears about the debt ceiling
  10. Obama boosts Biden’s reelection bid: ‘Let’s get to work’
  11. Megyn Kelly: Fox News ousting Tucker Carlson ‘terrible move’
  12. South Africa, facing Putin arrest warrant, looks to leave ICC
  13. RFK Jr.’s longshot presidential bid may still give Biden a headache 
  14. DeSantis vs. Disney feud divides GOP over attacks on ‘woke’ companies
  15. Massie, 18 Democrats vote against resolution to honor US-Israel ...
  16. Trump questions why he should participate in GOP primary debates
  17. Trump is enemy No. 1 as Biden makes it official
  18. Judge tentatively OKs $725M Facebook settlement: How to apply for a payout
Load more

Video

See all Video